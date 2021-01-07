Hayward embracing go-to role with Hornets

The Associated Press

Hunter Dickinson has deflected credit for his sensational season to teammates and coaches, refusing to bask in glory after scoring in double digits in every game and being the leading scorer for an undefeated team. After his latest impressive performance, he credited Michigan strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson for helping him get ready for the season and to thrive during it. Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as the 10th-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.