Hayward embracing go-to role with Hornets
NBA TV's Candace Parker reacts to Gordon Hayward's career night hitting 44 points in a win over Atlanta.
Last week, Tom Brady perfectly channeled Rob Gronkowski with an amazing impression when asked about one of his favorite memories of his long-time teammate -- and on Wednesday, it was Gronk's turn to return the favor.
Maybe Deshaun Watson and Nick Caserio are getting off on the wrong foot.
Gilbert Arenas talked trash to Kobe Bryant after putting 60 on him. That turned out to be a mistake.
Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2021, is set on picking a college to play at next season.
SportsPulse: As many as five or six quarterbacks could go in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Here's where they all land in our first mock draft of 2021.
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers heap praise upon Seth Curry after his performance in the win.
Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't interested in getting into a back-and-forth with Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young.
The Yankees are trading for Padres OF Greg Allen, according to a report Wednesday by Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
Everything to know about Buffalo Bills' Wild Card opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Anthony Lynn made his first public comments since being let go of by the Chargers.
It was delayed for nine months, but the PGA Tour's pace-of-play policy is ready to take effect at the Sentry TOC.
Hunter Dickinson has deflected credit for his sensational season to teammates and coaches, refusing to bask in glory after scoring in double digits in every game and being the leading scorer for an undefeated team. After his latest impressive performance, he credited Michigan strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson for helping him get ready for the season and to thrive during it. Dickinson scored a season-high 28 points as the 10th-ranked Wolverines pulled away and beat No. 16 Minnesota 82-57 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.
Considering what Cam Newton is probably considering.
Payton Pritchard's NBA career is off to a hot start, and his Boston Celtics teammates are having a little fun at his expense.
The Magic guard had been averaging career highs in points and assists.
For decades, Major League Baseball has had the hot-stove league. Since last Friday’s 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff, a half-dozen Notre Dame football players have entered their names into the portal, with junior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo the most recent. Yesterday, junior safety Houston Griffith, who also enrolled in January 2018 with Oghoufo, put his name into the portal.
Right now, it looks like there could be a flurry of trades up high — with QBs the most coveted prizes.
This weekend will unlike any other in NFL history.
On Monday, we reported that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media called that figure that “not relevant” (whatever that means) and “false.” “I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach,” Rapoport adds. [more]