Gordon Hayward to miss play-in tournament due to left foot discomfort

The Charlotte Hornets are preparing to compete for a playoff spot in the play-in tournament for the second-straight year. And for the second-straight year, Charlotte will be missing one of their best players.

Reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will miss the play-in tournament due to discomfort in his left foot.

Hornets‘ Gordon Hayward will miss the Play-In Tournament due to discomfort in his left foot — he will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Charania reported that Hayward’s foot will be put in a cast and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, which barring a miracle, will eliminate his chances of seeing the postseason.

The initial injury took place on Feb. 8 against the Toronto Raptors, as Hayward sprained ligaments in his left ankle after Gary Trent Jr. rolled up on his foot in an awkward fall.

Hayward has only played in one game since the injury, playing roughly 17 minutes vs. 76ers on April 2.

In 48 games this season, Hayward averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

