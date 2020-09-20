Gordon Hayward has message for Celtics fans after Game 3 return

Hayward has message for C's fans after Game 3 return originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics fans are happy to finally have Gordon Hayward back in the lineup, and the feeling is mutual.

After missing more than a month with an ankle injury, Hayward made his return to the court in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Miami Heat. The 30-year-old played a significant role in the C's 117-106 victory, which marked their first of the series.

After the win, Hayward took to Twitter with a simple-yet-exciting message:

Good team win! Felt great to be back out there. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/5jpvei1RcT — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) September 20, 2020

Welcome back, Gordon.

Hayward finished with six points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals in his first game back. While the numbers don't jump off the page, there's no denying his presence was felt for all 30 minutes he was on the court.