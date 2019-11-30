Gordon Hayward to meet with doctor to discuss next step in healing process

Gordon Hayward has been out for three weeks after suffering a left hand fracture against the San Antonio Spurs. But soon, Hayward may be taking the next steps in his rehab from the injury.

According to NBC Sports Boston's A. Sherrod Blakely, Hayward is having another meeting with his doctor to discuss the injury. During the meeting, the two will discuss the healing process and determine what is next for Hayward.

Gordon Hayward will have another meeting on Monday via FaceTime with his doctor to discuss the healing process on his surgically repaired left hand to see what's the next step in his recovery process, according to #Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) November 30, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hayward's exact timeline for a return is still uncertain, but he was initially expected to miss six weeks after having surgery to repair the injury. But Hayward thinks that he's "ahead of schedule" in his recovery. So that news, coupled with the news of him exploring the next step in his rehab, would seemingly be positive.

Recently, Hayward has begun shooting again and has looked good on the practice court. Just check out his form in this video from the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston's Twitter account.

Story continues

Gordon Hayward getting some shots up at #Celtics practice today pic.twitter.com/A4EGvxQRhf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 24, 2019

If Hayward can continue shooting well and gets the okay from the doctor, perhaps he will be able to return earlier than initially anticipated.

Without Hayward, the Celtics have played in 10 games and are sporting a 6-4 record in those contests. Hayward has averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists when on the floor this season, so whenever he does return to the floor, he will certainly provide a boost to the team.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Knicks, which tips off Sunday at 3 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Scal have the call at 3:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

Gordon Hayward to meet with doctor to discuss next step in healing process originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston