Gordon Hayward, Mason Plumlee placed in health & safety protocol

The regular season hasn’t even started yet and the Charlotte Hornets have been bit by the health & safety protocol bug.

The Hornets announced on Wednesday that Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee had been placed in health & safety protocol, forcing them to miss Thursday’s preseason game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets vs MEM 10/7

Hayward – (Health & Safety Protocols) out

Plumlee (Health & Safety Protocols) out

Oubre (R Ankle Sprain) doubtful#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) October 6, 2021

Head coach James Borrego told the media that he didn’t have much more information regarding Hayward and Plumlee’s status going forward past Thursday’s game, per Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

