Gordon Hayward, James Borrego on same page regarding load management

Sadly, Charlotte Hornets wing Gordon Hayward is no stranger to finding himself on the injury report.

This season, he and Hornets coach James Borrego hope to change that by managing Hayward’s minutes and potentially his availability in back-to-back games.

On Monday at Media Day, Hayward spoke about being on the same page as Borrego regarding his minutes. “I understand it and it’ll be a constant communication with JB and the staff in order to best maximize me. I want to be playing my best basketball at the end of the year.”

The addition of Kelly Oubre Jr. certainly helps give Borrego and his staff some assurance that on nights that Hayward is resting, the team won’t take a huge hit in production as Oubre Jr. can step in and help fill that role.

This union between Borrego and Hayward gives the Hornets a better chance of having a healthy version of Hayward down the stretch of the season and hopefully a playoff run.