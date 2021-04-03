Gordon Hayward injury: Hornets star won't play vs. Celtics amid four-week absence

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gordon Hayward injury: Hornets star won't play vs. Celtics due to foot sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward will not be making his return to Boston on Sunday afternoon.

The Charlotte Hornets star will miss at least four weeks with a right foot sprain, the team announced Saturday afternoon

Hayward suffered the injury during Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers.

Sunday night's matchup at TD Garden is the first of three meetings between the Celtics and Hornets of the 2020-21 season.

Forsberg: Should the Celtics have invested in Rozier?

It also would have been Hayward's first game back in Boston since he left the Celtics last offseason as part of a sign-and-trade with the Hornets. If Hayward does miss four weeks, he might not play against the C's at all this season. The other two Celtics-Hornets games are scheduled for April 25 and April 28.

Hayward is having a strong season for the Hornets, averaging 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Tip-off for Celtics vs. Hornets is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Recommended Stories

  • Short-handed Hornets rout slumping Pacers 114-97

    Charlotte coach James Borrego said he was as proud of this Hornets victory as any other in this challenging season that has tested his team's depth. Already missing an injured backcourt, the Hornets overcame losing guard Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain for the second half and beat the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Friday night. Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points to lead seven double-digit scorers.

  • Celtics stats snapshot: Robert Williams III has historic night vs. Houston

    Timelord had a stat line for the ages against the Rockets on Friday.

  • WATCH: Celtics tie season-high assists vs. Rockets with outstanding ball movement

    A team that has struggled mightily due to a lack of ball movement this season moved the rock with ease against Houston Friday.

  • Miles Bridges with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers

    Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/02/2021

  • Space Can Take a Nasty Toll On An Astronaut's Heart, Study Finds

    Space radiation, which makes it through the walls of even the sturdiest ship, raises an astronaut’s lifetime risk of cancer. Just as problematic are the effects of what would seem to be the happiest part of living off-planet: weightlessness. Retired astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent close to a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in 2015 and 2016, once told TIME that he’s often asked whether the view or the absence of gravity is the best part of being in space.

  • Hornets' Gordon Hayward could miss Sunday vs. Celtics with injury

    Gordon Hayward's first game against the Celtics since leaving for the Hornets may have to wait as he could miss Sunday's matchup with a foot injury.

  • How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Saturday: TV channel, start time, betting odds

    Portland and OKC will tip-off at 7:00p.m. PT on NBCSNW.

  • Red Sox make Trey Mancini's return from cancer extra memorable

    The concept of baseball as a brotherhood was on full display Friday when the Red Sox showed their repeated respect and affection for Trey Mancini.

  • Brady's signed rookie card sells for record $2.25 million

    The signed card from the 43-year-old's rookie season with the New England Patriots is one of "only a handful ever offered for sale," according to auctioneer Lelands, which called it the best Tom Brady rookie card available to the public. The sale smashes the previous record price for a football card.

  • Iggy Brazdeikis is excited to join Sixers, learn from veterans on roster

    Young big man Iggy Brazdeikis is excited to join the team and learn from the veterans on the roster.

  • Coronavirus latest news: No evidence UK uptake of AstraZeneca vaccine is slowing, expert says

    Exclusive: Foreign holidays for vaccinated Care homes to allow young grandchildren to visit Matt Hancock summoned to High Court over keeping pubs closed Chile's rapid vaccination programme hit by new virus surge Millennials to be offered single-shot Covid jabs Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial There is no evidence uptake of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is slowing in the UK despite some European countries pausing its rollout, a public health expert has said. Professor Linda Bauld of Edinburgh University said all studies indicated the jab was safe and effective, while the fact different countries were reviewing their position was a sign that the system was working. Germany has suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged under 60 due to fears of a link with rare blood clots. On Friday, the Dutch government also said it would temporarily halt AstraZeneca jabs for people under 60, after it received five reports of blood clots with low blood plate counts following vaccinations. Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Prof Bauld said reports of blood clots were "very rare" and a direct link to the vaccine was very unlikely. She said: "These kinds of pauses and reviews are a sign that the system is working." She added: "The MHRA is still consistently saying there's no cause for concern and that is absolutely the message to people." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Antetokounmpo has 47, Bucks beat Blazers 127-109

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points and 12 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped the Portland Trail Blazers' four-game winning streak with a 127-109 victory Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 22 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who led by 24 points during the third quarter. “At the end of the day I just tried to be aggressive,” Antetokounmpo said.

  • Biden doesn't plan to revive SALT deduction, possibly losing key moderates

    President Biden is unlikely to propose reinstating state and local tax deductions in his second tax-and-spending package despite pressure from several fellow Democrats, according to people with direct knowledge of the planning. Why it matters: That stance could complicate his goals of passing a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure proposal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The SALT deduction is a top priority for a number of Democrats representing blue states. Its supporters include Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and — during the Democratic primary — Biden himself.The president is now signaling he won't fight to lift the caps that former President Trump imposed as part of a 2017 tax package that lowered corporate rates.The White House omitted lifting the SALT caps from Biden's first infrastructure and tax package, which the president unveiled Wednesday. But some Democrats held out hope that SALT would be addressed in a second package to be announced in the coming weeks.White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday that eliminating SALT "is not a revenue raiser ... it would cost more money," but if Democrats "want to propose a way to pay for it, and they want to put that forward, we are happy to hear their ideas.”“Final decisions are still being made on the second package, so any speculation is premature,” said a person familiar with the deliberations.Behind the scenes: A commonly held view at the senior level of the Biden administration is that capping SALT — which Trump did to save money and punish his blue-state enemies — was actually good policy.Senior Biden officials have soured on SALT deductions for two main reasons: It would undercut their working-class message and would cost them a fortune.Reinstating SALT would reduce revenues by an estimated $70 billion to $80 billion a year, roughly half the annual amount that Biden has proposed to raise by hiking corporate rates.But some Democrats insist that some tax relief under SALT could counter Republican arguments that Democrats only want to raise taxes. "To not get rid of the SALT limits and then increase taxes could be a potential nail in the Democrats' coffin in the mid-terms" given their narrow majority in the House, said Doug Schoen, a Democratic pollster. Between the lines: Biden is not rejecting a SALT repeal outright, so much as signaling that the lawmakers who want it will have to add it into the legislation themselves during negotiations in Congress. He could easily sign a massive infrastructure tax-and-spend package if lawmakers force the SALT deduction back in.Flashback: SALT exemptions were one of the six original deductions in the Revenue Act of 1913.Its origins date back to the Civil War, and the Revenue Act of 1862, which was ultimately ruled unconstitutional according to the Tax Foundation. Before former President Trump signed into law his 2017 tax cuts bill, residents could deduct against their federal income taxes the taxes they paid to state and local governments. Trump's tax bill capped the deduction at $10,000 a year — a move that hit wealthy residents of high-tax Democrat-controlled states.Several powerful members of Congress, including the leader of the House Democrats' moderate wing, Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, have told the White House that the state and local deduction is essential to constituents and must be restored. Gottheimer said Trump's decision to do away with SALT cost his state dearly, driving out many taxpaying residents.Gottheimer and New York Rep. Tom Suozzi went as far as to tell Axios that they would not vote for any infrastructure tax-and-spend package the Biden administration proposes unless it brings back SALT. "No SALT, no dice," Gottheimer said. That got the White House's attention.The big picture: Pelosi can only afford to lose three Democratic votes if Republicans stay unified in opposition to their massive next package of infrastructure, climate initiatives, social welfare spending and tax hikes. It's hard to fathom Republicans voting for anything resembling the proposals the Biden administration has teased out so far.The bottom line: Gottheimer and others still have a good chance to force their SALT upon a reluctant White House.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): U-M's QB Battle, A Few Basketball Seniors Returning?

    Here's what we're hearing behind the scenes on which basketball seniors may return, how U-M's QB battle is going more

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • Grant Hill will replace Jerry Colangelo as managing director of Team USA after Tokyo Olympics

    Grant Hill called it a "tremendous honor" to be the next managing director of Team USA.

  • Should the Celtics have invested in Terry Rozier's future in 2019?

    Should the Boston Celtics have invested deeper in Terry Roziers future in the summer of 2019? Chris Forsberg takes a look at an interesting "What if?" debate.

  • T.J. McConnell with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

    T.J. McConnell (Indiana Pacers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/02/2021

  • National television in a playoff race; tonight Charlotte Hornets are in prime time

    Game against the Brooklyn Nets is nationally televised on TNT

  • Eeli Tolvanen with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks

    Eeli Tolvanen (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 04/03/2021