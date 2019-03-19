Gordon Hayward injury: Celtics star out vs. 76ers due to concussion protocol originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics will be a little shorthanded Wednesday night when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Veteran forward Gordon Hayward will miss a second consecutive game because of a concussion, the C's announced Tuesday.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Philadelphia:



Gordon Hayward (NBA Concussion Protocol) - OUT

Al Horford (left knee soreness) - PROBABLE





— Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 19, 2019

Hayward suffered a blow to the head when he made contact with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during Saturday's game at TD Garden. He entered the NBA's concussion protocol as a result. The Celtics lost to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in Hayward's absence.

Boston's upcoming matchup with Philly is the fourth and final meeting of the season series. The Celtics already have won the series by winning the first three games, and the last victory was last month in Philadelphia without Kyrie Irving.

