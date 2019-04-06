Gordon Hayward has historic night in Celtics win over Pacers originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gordon Hayward couldn't have picked a better time to start heating up.

In the Celtics' pivotal 117-97 victory over the Pacers on Friday night, Hayward scored 21 points while going a perfect 9-for-9 from the field. According to Celtics Stats on Twitter, that makes him the first C's player to score 20+ points on 100 percent shooting since Kevin McHale (25 pts) in 1986. It's also the first time Hayward has scored at least 15 points on 100 percent shooting in his career.

It's the first time Gordon Hayward has scored at least 15 points on 100% shooting in 588 career NBA games https://t.co/Mk44PCttJv — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) April 6, 2019

"He's playing really well," Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said after the game. "He's attacking with great physicality. It's good that he's playing this way. He'll have a lot of opportunities where he'll make plays for himself, but moreso for others."

Hayward's big game helped the Celtics overtake the Pacers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining in the regular season. They'll finish off the year with matchups vs. the Magic and Wizards.

