Gordon Hayward would be happy with Pacers trade

Indiana saw several teams (such as the Mavericks) back off Turner after his foot injury. That could give the Charlotte Hornets an easier path to the Pacers center. The Hornets could try to build a package around veteran Gordon Hayward, who is believed to still favor Indiana (where he played for the Butler Bulldogs), or P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Toronto. James Borrego said earlier today they were hopeful he’d play tomorrow. Hayward was held out of their light workout prior to the #Hornets leaving for Toronto this afternoon. – 4:01 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Last night showed why I’ve always considered Gordon Hayward to be Charlotte’s best player. Without him, they have nobody to cut opponent runs short. That’s an especially important quality on a team this limited defensively. – 12:53 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

If the Hayward absence was just “Rest” you would think it would have been done on the OKC game not against division and playoff rivals the Hawks. Still, expect them to be cautious, hopefully it’s nothing bigger – 6:57 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Cody Martin is starting in Gordon Hayward’s place. – 6:39 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego said Gordon Hayward is just experiencing some soreness and it’s nothing to get overly concerned about.

“He’s done well this year and I don’t want to push the limits here.”

He mentioned JT Thor and James Bouknight as possible rotation options tonight. pic.twitter.com/HLNuie4dsH – 5:47 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Looks like we are about to see some of the young guys with McDaniels & Hayward out tonight. Bouknight/Thor most likely to get some extended run, maybe some Kai at the 4 – 5:33 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward (right foot discomfort) is now listed as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 5:16 PM

More on this storyline

Now that the Hornets have begun to emerge as a competitive team in the East with young players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hayward (the former Butler Bulldog) could be an expendable piece to land a needed upgrade at center. Turner would be ideal, provided he’s not seriously injured. -via Bleacher Report / January 17, 2022