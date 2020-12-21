Gordon Hayward full participant in Hornets practice as regular season opener nears

Hornets forward Gordon Hayward was a full participant in practice on Monday, two days away from the regular season opener, according to head coach James Borrego.

“He practiced today,” he said. “We’ll see how he responds tomorrow but he did practice today.”

Hayward was diagnosed with a broken finger on his right hand on Dec. 16, an injury that took place in a Dec. 14 preseason contest against the Raptors. He returned to the court for individual workouts on Friday, Dec. 18. Results from that workout were positive enough for Hayward to advance to practicing with the team on Monday.

“(He) looked great,” Borrego said of Hayward on Monday. “I mean, he’s in great shape. I don’t know if he’ll play on Wednesday or not but he practiced today. He looked good. He’s in good spirits. So, we’re trending in the right direction.”

The Hornets open on Wednesday in Cleveland at 7 p.m. Eastern.