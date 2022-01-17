Gordon Hayward an expendable piece for Charlotte?

Now that the Hornets have begun to emerge as a competitive team in the East with young players like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges, Hayward (the former Butler Bulldog) could be an expendable piece to land a needed upgrade at center. Turner would be ideal, provided he’s not seriously injured.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: #Hornets 97, Knicks 87

Miles Bridges 38 pts

Terry Rozier 22 pts

Gordon Hayward 16 pts

Up next: at Boston on Wednesday – 3:13 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Gordon Hayward turns around and has a word (or two) with a fan sitting courtside after he buries a 3. #Hornets lead 50-36 and the Knicks call a timeout with 4 minutes left in the half. – 1:59 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Final: Magic 116, #Hornets 106

LaMelo 23 pts, 8 ast, 4 rebs

Miles Bridges 20 pts, 3 rebs

Terry Rozier 19 pts, 8 rebs, 7 ast

Gordon Hayward 18 pts, 3 rebs

Up next: at New York on Monday – 9:25 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: #Hornets 63, Magic 61

Terry Rozier 16 pts, 4 ast, 3 rebs

LaMelo 11 pts, 5 ast, 3 rebs

Gordon Hayward 10 pts, 3 rebs, 2 ast – 8:02 PM

More on this storyline