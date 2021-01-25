Gordon Hayward with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 01/24/2021
Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 01/24/2021
The New England Patriots won't be playing in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, but many of the team's players are happy that their former teammate, Tom Brady, will be taking part in the big game.
Conor McGregor had a response for Khabib, too.
Many fans didn't take the end of the Packers' loss to the Buccaneers in the NFC title game very well on social media.
Tom Brady is going back to the Super Bowl after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and he was able to celebrate the moment with his son.
Many Pats fans started their Sunday thinking about how to get Matthew Stafford. They also likely spent their afternoon watching Tom Brady head to a 10th Super Bowl. As Tom. E Curran writes, Brady's latest triumph is a rough look in Foxboro.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.
There isn't much left to say about Brady and his greatness. This is the same ending, just with a new script.
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor are 1-1 after Poirier's impressive second-round TKO of the Irishman at UFC 257 on Saturday.
For Jessica Korda, the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions was all about her ability to just hang in there. Trailing by three shots headed to the back nine at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on Sunday, she first caught Danielle Kang with a late four-birdie burst to shoot 5-under 66, then won with a curling 30-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole. It was the sixth LPGA victory for the 27-year-old Korda, her last one coming nearly three years ago.
After Duke dropped its third straight game, Coach K belittled a student reporter for asking a totally reasonable question.
Russian Aleksander Bolshunovwas disqualified after whipping a Finnish opponent with a ski pole in a World Cup cross-country skiing relay.
The Yankees pulled the trigger on a trade Sunday with the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jameson Taillon, bringing a former teammate of ace Gerrit Cole's into the fold entering the 2021 season.
It’s long been said that a picture is worth a thousand words. But when looking at the countless moments Jineen Williams captured of Kobe the coach, Kobe the father, Gigi and the rest of the young Mambas team, it’s difficult to find any words at all.
Kelce's monster night continued with this crazy touchdown pass.
Coaches who get fired with years remaining on guaranteed contracts have two options: Don’t work and get paid 100 cents on the dollar by the former employer or take a job and see the amount owed from the former employer reduced by the money earned at a new job. Basically, the coach who takes another [more]
In 2019, Brown was accused by his former trainer Britney Taylor of sexually assaulting her on three separate occasions.
Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this weekend at The American Express in California.
It's been clear what Dwayne Haskins needs to do and he won't get a better shot at redemption than in Pittsburgh.
Dolphins trade back market adds contender with Matthew Stafford news