Gordon Hayward with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets

Gordon Hayward (Charlotte Hornets) with a buzzer beater vs the Brooklyn Nets, 12/27/2020
There was a scenario where Haskins could have given Washington fans a gift on his way out of town, but he instead dropped a stink bomb and took the first bus out of D.C.
Patrick Mahomes has stunned fans time and time again with his no-look throws, but even he had to credit Ryan Fitzpatrick after his game-winner.
Grayson Allen has long lost the benefit of the doubt in these moments.
Late in Saturday’s game, the Raiders had the ball at the 1-yard line and the Dolphins were poised to let them score a touchdown, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden directed Derek Carr to take a knee to run the maximum time off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a 25-23 lead. That [more]
Cleveland is still "win-and-get-in" entering Week 17 but it's more complicated
Ron Rivera went against his principles and played the wrong QB on Sunday, then compounded that mistake by waiting too long to bench said QB in a brutal loss for Washington.
Antonio Brown posted a photo with his quarterback Tom Brady after the Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage. 2. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North. 3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 4. Titans (10-5) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. Dolphins (10-5) [more]
The Packers lead in the race for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, but the race will come down to Week 17. The race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC will be determined on Sunday among the Packers, Saints and Seahawks, all of whom kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. The simple part [more]
It took almost the entire season, but running back AJ Dillon showed on Sunday night some of what made the Packers take him in the second round of this year’s draft. Dillon only played 54 offensive snaps heading into the game against the Titans, but led all backs with 38 snaps in the 40-14 win. [more]
It was a disappointing result Sunday night in Indiana, with the Celtics falling to the Pacers. However, on the bright side, rookie Payton Pritchard continues to impress.
The Bears couldn't move the ball. Now they can't be stopped.
As far as the NFL is concerned, Lawrence could be the player who helps accomplish one of three things for one of its small-market teams.
New South Carolina coach Shane Beamer announced his seven assistants, which include keeping Mike Bobo on as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The Browns hoped to get into overtime at the end of Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Jets, but Baker Mayfield‘s fumble on a quarterback sneak late in the fourth quarter meant that the clock ran out on their hopes. Mayfield also lost a pair of fumbles on sacks during a game that Cleveland had to [more]
The Maniac didn't miss his words.
Retired New York Giants legend Eli Manning drove his Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette to Denver and turned it over for the All In Challenge.
The Steelers clinched the AFC North with a convincing come-from-behind win at Heinz Field against a complete Colts team.
The Steelers will need to decide quickly if they plan to rest their starters this week.