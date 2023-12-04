Gordon Hayward on Brandon Miller: ‘He should be All-NBA if he wants to be’

Brandon Miller is off to a strong start with the Charlotte Hornets this season, and the rookie out of Alabama recently earned high praise from teammate Gordon Hayward.

Miller is averaging 14.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and two assists on 38% shooting from 3-point range in 16 games. He was nominated for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month and is third in scoring and fourth in 3s among first-year players.

The second pick has become a full-time starter with the Hornets and has emerged as a key player. He can contribute on both sides of the ball and has played with poise, which has stood out to Hayward.

“I think the thing that impressed me the most about him was his poise in the pocket, especially with the ball in his hands, not only making plays for himself but being able to see over the defense,” Hayward told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “In practice, he makes passes across the court. That’s stuff that usually takes time to develop. A lot of guys can play with the ball and score. That’s how they get to the NBA, but that’s what has impressed me about him. He should be All-NBA if he wants to be because of his length, size, quickness, and instincts. He obviously has a bright future.”

Miller was praised throughout training camp by coach Steve Clifford and the rest of the team for how he can affect games with his skill set. He has displayed that ability in the early going and has been one of the most productive rookies.

The Hornets have had an inconsistent start to the season and will be without LaMelo Ball for the foreseeable future. However, they have gone 3-3 over their last six games after a 3-9 start and appear to be turning things around of late.

The group will look to continue improving on the court, with Hayward and Miller among those leading the way. Miller has had a good start and appears ready for a strong rookie year and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire