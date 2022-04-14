Gordon Hayward has a bone chip in his foot

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward said he has a bone chip in his foot and that caused it to not heal as fast as it should. Said his ankle has felt fine. It’s the chip that’s bothered him. He said he’s been told the best method for recovery was to get his foot in a cast so he can stay off of it. pic.twitter.com/82sFbmSNeN

Source: Twitter @rodboone

Rod Boone @rodboone

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer

Next morning thoughts:

1) Miles could have cost himself lots of money w/ that lackluster performance (team low -30 in 30 min) + lack of maturity.

2) There will only be a few homes for Hayward’s albatross contract, but I do expect team to shop Rozier (possibly along w/ pick(s)) – 10:02 AM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

The Hornets missing Gordon Hayward was 100% predictable. It was a great signal to LaMelo that you wanted to sign a player to help win now, but this is the other side of that signing: Hayward has not been consistently available, and it crippled this team. – 9:35 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Borrego on Trae Young “We can’t let him stay in the corner and just hide defensively, we have to make him work”

Interesting to see how Charlotte hunt young with no Hayward, he was often the guy who exploited the matchup. – 5:54 PM

The Charlotte Hornets announced today that forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot. Hayward’s foot will be placed in a cast to immobilize his foot and he will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks. In his second season with the Hornets, Hayward is averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 31.9 minutes per game in 49 contests (48 starts). -via NBA.com / April 10, 2022

Charlotte Hornets PR: INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets at CHI 4/8 Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is out #AllFly -via Twitter @HornetsPR / April 8, 2022

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against the Heat. James Borrego said it’s precautionary more than anything. They don’t want to push it. “He’s day-to-day,” Borrego said. pic.twitter.com/fvpSTNsCOh -via Twitter @rodboone / April 5, 2022