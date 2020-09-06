Gordon Hayward back in bubble, will not play “anytime soon”

Gordon Hayward is back.

In the bubble. He’ll soon be cheering on his teammates from the sidelines, but he’s not going to be playing.

Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens announced it during his pregame media availability on Saturday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Gordon Hayward (ankle) is due back in the bubble tomorrow night and will then quarantine for four days, according to Brad Stevens. Though, he is not expected to play “anytime soon.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 5, 2020





Hayward suffered a nasty Grade III ankle sprain during Boston’s first playoff game, a win over the 76ers. He is expected to miss at least a month.

Gordon Hayward being helped off the court after appearing to injure his ankle. pic.twitter.com/ePanph0cwZ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 18, 2020





Hayward also planned to leave the bubble for the birth of his child. Now he is ready to be back with his teammates as they go up against the defending champion Raptors.

Without Hayward on the court, Marcus Smart has taken on an expanded offensive role, Brad Wanamaker has provided some playmaking, and Semi Ojeleye is getting more run.

