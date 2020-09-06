Gordon Hayward back in bubble, will not play “anytime soon”

Kurt Helin

Gordon Hayward is back.

In the bubble. He’ll soon be cheering on his teammates from the sidelines, but he’s not going to be playing.

Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens announced it during his pregame media availability on Saturday.


Hayward suffered a nasty Grade III ankle sprain during Boston’s first playoff game, a win over the 76ers. He is expected to miss at least a month.


Hayward also planned to leave the bubble for the birth of his child. Now he is ready to be back with his teammates as they go up against the defending champion Raptors.

Without Hayward on the court, Marcus Smart has taken on an expanded offensive role, Brad Wanamaker has provided some playmaking, and Semi Ojeleye is getting more run.

Gordon Hayward back in bubble, will not play “anytime soon” originally appeared on NBCSports.com