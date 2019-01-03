Gordon Hayward again leads Celtics to big win over Timberwolves originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

BOSTON -- Here are the Stars, Studs and Duds from Boston's 115-102 win over Minnesota.

Stars

Gordon Hayward: There's something about those Timberwolves jerseys that seems to bring out the best in Gordon Hayward. After scoring a season-high 30 points against Minnesota earlier this season, he drilled them for a season-high 35 points on Wednesday.

Andrew Wiggins: For most of the game, Wiggins was the primary source of offense for the Timberwolves. He would finish the night with 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting.

Terry Rozier: Filling in for Kyrie Irving (scratched eyes), Terry Rozier made the most of his opportunity to play significant minutes. He made his first five shots from the floor before finishing with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field.

Studs

Karl-Anthony Towns: After a sluggish 2-for-9 shooting performance in the first half, Towns got it going in the second to finish with a strong 28-point, 12-rebound, 7-assist night.

Celtics bench: Hayward had a big game, but the Celtics got plenty of contributions from others. Guerschon Yabusele did a nice job defensively on Karl-Anthony Towns in the first half, Daniel Theis gave Boston some timely baskets in the fourth quarter. Boston also got solid contributions at both ends of the floor from Jaylen Brown and Semi Ojeleye.

Duds

Jayson Tatum: This was not a good night shooting the ball for Tatum who for the most part, got a lot of quality looks at the rim. He would finish with eight points on 3-for-11 shooting from the field.

