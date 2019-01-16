Gordon Hayward admits ankle injury is impacting this part of his game originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gordon Hayward will play in his 40th game of the season Wednesday night, but he still doesn't resemble the All-Star who averaged 21.9 points for the Utah Jazz two seasons ago.

So, what's holding Hayward back?

The obvious answer is his left ankle, which the Boston Celtics forward brutally injured in the first game of the 2017-18 season. Fifteen months later, Hayward isn't yet 100 percent, as he's lacked aggressiveness amid an inconsistent campaign.

Turns out that ankle has played a role in Hayward's struggles.

"I think most of that is probably from a lack of confidence in going to the basket and challenging bigs -- especially at the beginning of the year," Hayward recently told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman when asked about his poor finishing at the rim this season. "I think that's the last part that's not all the way back yet.

"Moving horizontally, I'm definitely starting to feel like I felt a couple years ago, but vertically I'm still not as confident as I want to be, and I think some of that is a deterrent when I go to the rim."

As Weitzman points out, Hayward is driving to the basket just 5.3 times per game this season, compared to 9.2 times per game in Utah two seasons ago. Not coincidentally, he's attempting an average of just 2.3 free throws per game, down from nearly six per game during the 2016-17 season.

In addition to physical limitations, the 28-year-old also has endured psychological challenges that come with such a brutal injury.

From Weitzman:

Earlier this season, "I went up to try blocking a shot and came down on my left a little bit awkwardly, and, you know, I felt it," he recalled. The feeling left Hayward spooked.

Hayward has shown signs of progress, following a 35-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves with three double-digit efforts earlier this month. But he scored eight points or fewer in his next three contests, as it appears his ankle still is preventing him from getting over the hump.

The Celtics need Hayward at his best if they want to move up in the competitive Eastern Conference, though. And he's doing all he can to move forward.

"I thought about my leg but only for a second and was able to keep playing," Hayward added. "The time after that, none of that stuff even crossed my mind."

