Gordon Hayward addresses Celtics, Hornets fans after free-agent signing

Hayward addresses C's fans, reacts to signing with Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gordon Hayward's wife was the first to speak Saturday, but the veteran forward wasn't far behind.

Hayward sent a message to Boston Celtics fans on Twitter after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million contract with the Hornets on Saturday.

I know there were some ups and downs, but I will always cherish my experience in Boston. I am forever grateful that I was given the opportunity to wear a @Celtics uniform and play in front of the Garden faithful. — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 21, 2020

The veteran forward admitted to having some "ups and downs" in Boston, where he suffered a severe leg injury in his Celtics debut and missed a total of 121 regular-season games over three seasons.

Hayward played his best basketball during his final C's season, though, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 2019-20 to help Boston reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

It appeared unlikely the 30-year-old would return to the Celtics as their fourth option behind Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker. But few expected Hayward to sign with the Hornets after he declined his $34.2 million player option for 2020-21.

Hayward nearly signed with Charlotte in 2014 before Utah matched the Hornets' offer sheet, and he seems pretty excited to be heading to Buzz City.

To the city of Charlotte, I can’t wait to start the next chapter in my career! I am ready to play for another incredible organization with the @Hornets. Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/jpo2HJByaY — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) November 21, 2020

We'd imagine that $120 million guaranteed adds to his excitement.