Gordon, Freeman earn All-Mid-South Conference honors

Mar. 2—Cumberland's Kayla Gordon was named first team women's All-Mid-South Conference while Lindsey Freeman garnered second team honors announced by conference officials Thursday.

Gordon has been spectacular this season, leading not just the team, but the Mid-South Conference in scoring. Gordon has posted 410 points this season for an average of 16.4 points per game. The last Cumberland player to lead the league in scoring was Tyra Johnson in 2021-22.

This season Gordon has played in 25 games scoring double figures in 19 games including eight games with 20 or more points. She scored 30+ points twice this season scoring 36 against Lawrence Tech and 34 against Simmons College.

Gordon has been efficient this season shooting 45.2% from the field while also hitting 22.6% of 3s. Gordon has been extremely effective at getting to the line making 109 of 145 free throws this season. She has added 103 rebounds and dished out 53 assists.

Freeman was named to the all-cConference list for the third time in her career earning second team honors in 2021-22 and 2022-23. This season Freeman averaged 12.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds per game. She has picked up 322 points and 190 rebounds, only two Mid-South players had more rebounds.

She has scored double-figures in 18 games this season and added two 20-point games, scoring 20 against IU-Kokomo and 21 on the road at Campbellsville.

Freeman shot the ball at 42.8% from the field, 34.3% from deep and 72.7% from the line. She has the fifth most blocks in the conference with 20 and added 33 steals.

The Mid-South Conference also released academic all-conference honorees given to student-athletes who are sophomores or greater with at least a 3.25 GPA. Twelve Phoenix were donned with the honor: Freeman, Gordon, Jordan Bandy, Maddie Brillhart, Jana Claire Swafford, Myajae Eubanks, Alyssa Goehring, Jordan Green, Josie Harville, Breon Oldham, AC Whitehead and Teoria Woods.

Cumberland faced No. 3-seed Georgetown last night in the MSC Championships in Bowling Green, Ky.

Boyd named to men's second teamCumberland junior Demarius Boyd earned second team All-Mid-South Conference honors announced yesterday morning by the league office.

Boyd finished the season leading the league in scoring this season posting 466 points throughout the year, an average of 19.4 points per game. He is the first Cumberland player to lead the Mid-South Conference in scoring after the regular season since Brandon Springer did it 15 years ago.

Boyd has posted 22 games this season scoring at least 10 points going for 20-plus nine times. Boyd also scored 37 points twice this season, on the road at Bryan and on the road at Lindsey Wilson, tying the program record for most points in a game.

He's shooting 41.1% from the field this season while making 30% of 3-balls. He has been able to get to the line a lot this season making 82 of 135 free throws. He has also added 85 rebounds, 38 assist, and 35 steals this season.

The Phoenix will be in action on today as they take on the No. 2 seed the University of the Cumberlands at 5 p.m. in the conference tournament in Bowling Green, Ky.