Gordon demolishes records, competition at UIL meet

May 6—AUSTIN — Gordon track absolutely lived up to the motto: Records were made to be broken.

Several Longhorns, both in team and individual events, outshined the competition at the UIL 2024 Texas Track & Field Championships Saturday at Mike Myers Stadium, where Gordon had sent 13 individuals to compete.

The boys' 4x400 meter relay team of Riley Reed, Stryker Reed, Brayden Walters and Asher Salinas claimed gold and a new 1A state record with a time of 3 minutes, 21.87 seconds, shattering the previous school record by more than four seconds.

Stryker Reed earned the title as the newest 1A state record holder in the 300-meter hurdles, with a time of 38.60, in one of his five qualifying events.

The sophomore also claimed the state title in the 110-meter hurdles, and finished second in high jump at height of 6 feet, 2 inches. Reed also performed his personal best in pole vault, finishing in fourth at 13 feet, 6 inches.

For his efforts, he was recognized as Athlete of the Meet.

Riley Reed claimed an individual gold medal in the 100, with a time of 10:91.

The sophomore was also part of the 4x200 relay team that broke another school record. The team of Reed, Kaden Crowe, Salinas and Walters finished with a time of 1:29.78 to claim gold.

Crowe also finished seventh in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.83.

Salinas, competing in the 400 meter, finished in sixth with a time of 51.4.

In total, the Longhorns demolished the competition for the title of 1A state champions, recording 83 team points, more than 40 ahead of their closest competition.

Not to be outdone, the Lady Longhorns shattered their own records.

The girls' 4x400 relay took the silver medal with a time of 7:07.82, more than 10 seconds ahead of the previous record. Relay members included Abigail Kirkpatrick, Ava Hawkins, Marley Jackson and Gracie Lain.

Lain, a freshman, brought home the gold and a new 1A state record in the 300 hurdles, finishing with a time of 43.73.

The team of Hawkins, Kirkpatrick, Audrey Hawkins and Jackson broke their own school record, finishing in seventh place in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:51.24.

Senior Caitlyn Parsons represented in both team and individual events, earning the silver in high jump at 5-feet and seventh place in shot put.

Fellow upperclassman Payton Reed finished sixth in the 100 hurdles, and was part of a 4x100 relay team that broke another Longhorn school record. Reed alongside Hawkins, Kaylee Maldonado and Lain, finished fourth with a time of 51.06.

As a team, the Lady Horns finished third in 1A competition.