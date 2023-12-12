Gordon battles two-time defending champion Westbrook for six-man football title

Homer Matlock won state titles his first two appearances on the big stage as the coach at Westbrook in 2021 and 2022, and now he’s going for a third straight title.

Mike Reed? Yes, he’s won two state titles, too, but it took him four trips to finally get one. Now he’s going for his third in his sixth final.

Reed lost his first three state championship games – losing with Rule twice (2006-07) and then Throckmorton in 2010.

“I thought I was going to be the Marv Levy of six-man there for a little while,” Reed said, referring to the coach who led the Buffalo Bills to four straight Super Bowls from 1990-93 – losing all four.

However, Reed finally won his first of two consecutive state titles in 2011, and – in his fifth year at Gordon – has the Longhorns in their first state title game since winning in 1999.

Now, one of the two will get his third state title when Gordon (14-0) plays Westbrook (13-1) at 11 a.m. Wednesday AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Reed can appreciate what Matlock has accomplished thus far.

“I know how difficult it is to get there,” Reed said. “Some of the most amazing coaches I know have never even had the opportunity to play there once. I remember after we won it the first time, somebody that had won it back-to-back years said, ‘Man, I’m telling you, it’s hard enough to win the first one, but then trying to win a second one, you go through so many different trials and tribulations.’ He wasn’t wrong on that.”

Yet Reed said those same trials and tribulations can make a program stronger.

“A lot of time it’s not the stuff on the field that you have to worry about,” Reed said. “It’s keeping a team together, a staff together and a school together in order to give you an opportunity to get there three times in a row. I’m sure when Westbrook shows up, the pressure and the adversity they’ve been dealing with most people don’t know about or think about, it hardens a team and a brings a team together.”

Westbrook reloads

Westbrook running back Grayson Jeffrey rounds the line of scrimmage against Abbott during Wednesday's Class 1A Div. I Six-Man state championship football game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Dec. 14, 2022. Final score was 69-24, Westbrook.

Westbrook is back despite losing a talented senior class that included two-time state offensive and defensive MVP Cedric Ware.

However, the Wildcats did return Grayson Jeffrey and Parker Matlock – two key players from last year. Jeffrey has run for 1,293 yards and 26 TDs on 121 carries this season, while Matlock leads a three-person quarterback group in passing yards (434) and defensively in total tackles (116, 25 for loss).

Senior Keegan Gilbreath leads the team in rushing with 1,460 yards and 36 touchdowns, has eight passing touchdowns as well, and 101 tackles and five interceptions. Senior Ethan King leads the team in sacks (99 tackles, 54 solo, 16 for loss, nine sacks) and senior Aiden Sullivan is the leading receiver (318 yards, five touchdowns, plus 10 fumble recoveries on defense).

“We have a saying, ‘We can do anything if we don’t care who gets the credit,’” Coach Matlock said. “And we buy into it. My running backs will tell you that their line is amazing. My line will tell you that their running backs are amazing, or their quarterback is amazing, getting up and blocking. But we’re going to brag on each other and build each other up. I think that unselfishness is the part that makes us really tough.”

Cattle call

Gordon's Riley Reed (right) scores early in the season vs. Garden City.

While Gordon hasn’t won a state title since 1999, its sophomores know what it’s like to play AT&T Stadium. They played five games in the Dallas Cowboys’ home on a Saturday as sixth graders. Reed said they’ve been determined to get back.

Most of this Gordon team's best players are sophomores, and they play for a coach who has a knack for making consecutive state championship game appearances.

Its top two rushers and passers and its top three receivers on offense are sophomores. So are its top two tacklers on defense.

No relation to the coach, Riley Reed has more than 1,300 yards of total offense and 29 total touchdowns rushing and receiving. The coach's son, Stryker Reed has passed for 10 touchdowns and ran for 20 more. Noah Kostiha leads the team in passing yards. Brayden Walters is the leading receiver, leads the team with 25 tackles for loss and has three defensive touchdowns. Kaden Crowe leads the team in tackles, interceptions and has three defensive touchdowns as well. Asher Salinas is the second-leading receiver.

They're all second-year players.

“This group of kids that we have right now, they’re obviously going to be contention this Wednesday to win a state championship. They’ll turn right around and should be at the regional basketball tournament. Then there’s baseball. We barely lost to Abbott, who won the baseball state championship," coach Reed said. "We return everybody. We got third place at the state track meet, and we return everybody but one kid."

Can either offense be stopped?

With so many dynamic numbers, both coaches know that any mistake will be punished.

“We have to just stay true to our discipline and hope they fall short on their end,” Coach Reed said. “We also can’t turn the ball over. They run a really good ball-control offense. They’re explosive. They don’t take negative plays. We have to make sure that, ‘A’, we can get them to rush and force something where they might turn the ball over.”

“They’re great, really athletic, really well-coached,” Matlock said. “They do a lot of stuff really well. We definitely have our work cut out for us. No doubt about it. Hopefully we can execute the things we want to execute and try to limit some of the stuff they’re really good at. They’ve got a ton of weapons.”

Both coaches appear to be pretty cool for such a big moment. Then again, both have been here before.

“I’m not nervous,” Coach Reed said. “I’m anxious and excited and understand how lucky and fortunate you have to be even just to get there once.”

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Gordon, Westbrook meet in Division I six-man state football title game