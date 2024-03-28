Gordie Howe Foundation charity auction includes over 500 items from Mr. Hockey's life

Over 500 pieces of memorabilia related to the greatest Detroit Red Wings player are now available online.

Frozen Pond Inc., an autographed hockey memorabilia store based out of Ontario, announced a new auction featuring 524 items relating to the late Gordie Howe on Friday. The net proceeds from the Mr. Hockey auction will benefit the Howe Foundation, the charity of Howe and his wife Colleen.

The auction is currently live and runs through April 4. You can buy items through the NHL auction website, the Howe Foundation Facebook page and the Frozen Pond website.

The fans cheer and chant as Gordie Howe relaxes after breaking Maurice “The Rocket” Richard’s record.

Items available include game-worn 1976-77 Houston Aeros jerseys from Gordie Howe and his two sons, Marty and Mark. The three played together on the Houston Aeros in the World Hockey Association after Gordie Howe's time with the Red Wings was over and before Marty and Mike joined the NHL when the two leagues merged. The Howes wore the jerseys up for auction for every home game during the season.

Other items include a miniature Stanley Cup trophy from former Red Wings owner Mike Illitch which he gifted to Gordie Howe in 2008, his 1971 All-Star game presentational watch, his customized 1976 Texas License Plate, a 1953 All-Star Game gold charm, his Jubilee Medals from Queen Elizabeth, as well as several other plaques, certificates, trophies, and awards.

MODERN DAY WINGS: They've got 10 games left. Here's how the Detroit Red Wings look for making the playoffs

In addition to the hockey memorabilia, there are personal items available from Gordie Howe's life such as his cowboy hat, fishing rods, golf shoes, a Playboy Mansion Cigar Box, ID passes, and original hockey card artwork. There are also personal letters from Gerald Ford, Richard Nixon, Brian Mulroney and a baseball gifted by Ted Williams. There are autographs from Muhammed Ali, Arnold Palmer, Ted Lindsay, Tom Landry and Maurice "Rocket" Richard.

Mark Howe, son of Gordie and Colleen Howe, pose for a photo in front of a post of his parents during Michigan Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 induction ceremony at Soundboard Theater in Detroit on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

There are also signed items from Gordie Howe himself that are available such as hockey sticks, gloves and jerseys. Marty and Mark Howe also have hockey items up for auction including championship rings, AVCO Cups from the WHA, game-used items, team-signed sticks and other awards.

Gordie Howe, who died in 2016 at the age of 88, is one of the best hockey players in the sport's history. Mr. Hockey, as he was affectionately known, saw his career with Detroit span across five decades, from 1946 to 1971, leading the Red Wings to four Stanley Cup trophies between 1950-1955. He was the longest-tenured player in Red Wings history, played in 1,767 NHL games (second all-time) and finished with 801 goals (third all-time), 1,049 assists (10th all-time) and 1,850 points (fourth all-time). Gordie Howe has a statue at Little Caesars Arena and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1972 before his playing career was over.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How you can get Gordie Howe memorabilia in online charity auction