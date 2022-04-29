Sent from the Heat to the Raptors in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, Goran Dragic said: Toronto is not my preferred destination. I have higher ambitions.

Though Dragic apologized to Raptors fans, he played just five games for Toronto before leaving the team in November. The Raptors traded him to the Spurs, and he took a buyout to sign with the Nets.

Eleven minutes after the Raptors got eliminated last night, Dragic tweeted seven laughing-crying emojis.

Dragic:

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) April 29, 2022

As always, read into vague tweets at your own risk.

Dragic’s Nets got swept in the first round.

More on the Raptors

76ers advance to face Heat after finally finishing off Raptors Allen Iverson not concerned but frustrated with 76ers heading into Game 6 PBT Podcast: NBA championship race reset

Goran Dragic after Raptors get eliminated: ‘😂😂😂😂😂😂😂’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com