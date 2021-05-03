Goran Dragic with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Goran Dragic (Miami Heat) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 05/02/2021
With just 10 games left in the regular season, Kristaps Porzingis may be dealing with another knee issue.
Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
The colorful and charismatic Goossen loved fighters with big personalities, and he acted like Arreola was his adopted son. And he believed in Arreola so completely.
After scoring one of the most remarkable knockouts in UFC history, he said there are “new skills, new things I need to learn.”
Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.
LeBron's return is imminent.
Professional Fighters League lightweight Clay Collard (19-8) tells Kevin Iole what's in store after his huge upset over Anthony Pettis in his PFL debut.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
On Saturday at Apex in the main event of UFC Vegas 25, Reyes will return in what should be a compelling bout against fifth-ranked Jiri Prochazka.
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/02/2021
Sam Gagner scored in the eighth round of a shootout to give the Detroit Red Wings a 1-0 home win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Tampa Bay outshot Detroit in regulation and overtime, 33-15, but couldn't put anything past Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss, who recorded his second consecutive shutout. Tampa Bay started backup goalie Curtis McElhinney, who made 15 saves in what was his first start since April 22 and 11th of the season.
Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.
Jimmy Garoppolo survived until Sunday . . . and he remains on the 49ers roster. Other players on the team are alive, too. Kyle Shanahan knows for certain because a group of them called the 49ers coach to let him know, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Garoppolo was one of [more]
The pair announced their engagement days before a potential meeting on a basketball court.
Mel Kiper or ESPN gave out his yearly draft grades, find out his opinion on the Cowboys 11-man haul.
By finishing T-3 at the Valspar, Cameron Tringale is now the player who has won the most money without ever winning on the PGA Tour.
The Cincinnati Bengals had at least one trade call for the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
You will always remember where you were.
Jim McIngvale - also known as "Mattress Mack" - is driving down the odds on Essential Quality as insurance to cover promotion at his stores.