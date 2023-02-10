Goran Dragic with an assist vs the Brooklyn Nets

The Pelicans star has been out since early January with a hamstring injury.
The NBA trade deadline had plenty of league-shifting trades as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook will finish the 2022-23 season with a different team than they began it with.
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Warriors now will turn their attention to the buyout market.
After not re-signing Gary Payton II in free agency, the Warriors re-acquired him in a trade with the Blazers on Thursday.
The Detroit Pistons acquired former No. 2 overall pick, James Wiseman. Pistons fans, along with some in the NBA were confused by the move.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
Second-year guard is averaging 12.1 points per game
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
James Wiseman is gone, and with him a Warriors vision for the future.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
Ja Morant previously believed he and the Grizzlies would be just fine as one of the top seeds in the Western Conference. Now that doesn't appear to be the case.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
NBA teams are on the clock as the trade deadline looms at 3 p.m. with a couple of Cleveland Cavaliers being grist for the rumor mill.
Dario Saric is averaging a career-low 5.8 points in 37 games (12 starts) this season after missing all last season returning from a torn right ACL.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers play in a primetime game on TNT. Here's what you should know about LeBron James, the Bucks injury report, trades and more.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.