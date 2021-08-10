Goran Dragic apologizes to Raptors fans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Feldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Goran Dragic, sent from the Heat to the Raptors in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade, said: Toronto is not my preferred destination. I have higher ambitions. We’ll see.

Dragic, via Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

“My message basically, to all Toronto fans, is I would like to apologize. It didn’t come out the right way. I know they love their team, and they should be proud, it is one of the best organizations in the NBA. They’ve already won a championship and I didn’t, so what I said, it really was not appropriate,” said Dragic.

“I was in the centre of the city and the journalists were there and I was asked about Toronto and it was basically taken out of context.

“I told them that I had spent seven years in Miami and that would be the preferred destination for me because my family is there and everything, not Toronto.”

“I love basketball, I love to play and I’m going to give 100 per cent wherever I play. Right now I’m [with] Toronto and that’s my main thing to think about.”

In 2015, Dragic publicly blasted the Suns as he pushed for a trade to the Heat. He later expressed regret for the tactic, though only after getting to Miami.

It doesn’t sound like Dragic is willing to go scorched earth again.

But he holds limited leverage otherwise. He’s on an expiring $19.44 million contract, and Toronto isn’t rushing to trade him or buy him out.

That said, the Raptors also know Dragic (35) doesn’t fit their long-term vision. They should look to trade him to a team that values him more, which would almost certainly be a team closer to winning big.

However, Dragic could help Toronto make the playoffs. The Raptors’ younger core of Scottie Barnes (20), OG Anunoby (24), Fred VanVleet (27) and probably/maybe Pascal Siakam (27) is way too good to tank. Dragic could slide into Lowry’s spot in the lineup.

For what it’s worth, Dragic can’t return to Miami this season by rule because the Heat just traded him. But it doesn’t sound like Toronto is his second choice.

Still, he’s trying to make an unideal situation at least tolerable.

More on the Raptors

Goran Dragic says he prefers not to stay with Raptors Report: Heat will almost certainly be allowed to keep Kyle Lowry Report: Kings, feeling pressure from owner Vivek Ranadive, trying to trade...

Goran Dragic apologizes to Raptors fans originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Sixers big man Paul Reed lays out his goals for summer league play

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Paul Reed has his own goals in mind for the rest of the summer league.

  • Nico Mannion leaves Warriors, to sign with Italy's Virtus Bologna

    Nico Mannion last season appeared in 30 games with Golden State, and another nine games with Santa Cruz.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors 'still monitoring' in NBA free agency

    The Warriors might have one more move up their sleeve.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors had DeMar DeRozan interest in free agency

    The Warriors reportedly had interest in signing DeMar DeRozan, but the veteran wing eventually got a lucrative contract from the Chicago Bulls.

  • Report: Celtics offer free agent PG Dennis Schroder one-year deal

    In search of a point guard to replace the departed Kemba Walker, the Boston Celtics apparently are pursuing free agent Dennis Schroeder.

  • Doncic signs $207M extension as Mavs turn focus to titles

    Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history. ''I'm proud of Luka,'' owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday as he sat next to his point guard during a news conference in Doncic's hometown, the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana. The Mavericks have the most important piece of their next title pursuit under contract through 2026-27, although that final season in a five-year deal that starts in 2022-23 is a player option.

  • NBA rumors: Warriors hire Hilton Armstrong to work in video room

    He appeared in 15 games for Golden State during the 2013-14 season.

  • Why Evan Longoria compares 2021 Giants to AL-winning 2008 Rays

    Evan Longoria has played in the World Series once, and likes the Giants' chances this season.

  • How Julius Randle's team-friendly extension helps Knicks future plans

    Julius Randle’s extension was one of the biggest moves of the Knicks’ offseason.

  • Tennis Best Bets for August 10

    Kenny Ducey gives his tennis picks for Tuesday at the Rogers Cup. (John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Boston Celtics have ‘shown interest in signing’ Bulls’ Lauri Markkanen

    Would a sign-and-trade for Chicago's Lauri Markkanen make sense for Boston?

  • Lions unfazed by Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame diss

    As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]

  • Goran Dragic says he prefers not to stay with Raptors

    The Raptors have reportedly resisted trading or buying out Goran Dragic, whom they acquired in the (almost certainly still-on) Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade.

  • We're Still Holding Back Tears Over These 8 Beautiful Moments of Sportsmanship in Tokyo

    Of course - but there was also something incredibly special about watching the Japanese team win its second Olympic gold in its home country. Of course I want Katie Ledecky to win every single race she's in, but how could you not love the celebration of Ariarne Titmus's coach when the Australian swimmer beat Ledecky in the 400m freestyle? The sportsmanship we saw across countries and events only underscored that, showing that even when athletes fell short of gold or the podium, they could appreciate and respect their fellow competitors and the work they put in.

  • Report: Kemba Walker surrendered $20M in Thunder buyout

    Kemba Walker, who's joining the Knicks, is getting added the largest-buyout leaderboard.

  • Warriors rookie Moses Moody wants to face Bradley Beal because of AAU ties

    When asked which NBA player he wants to play against the most, Warriors rookie Moses Moody said Bradley Beal.

  • WATCH: Is stashed Boston Celtics point guard prospect ready for the NBA?

    The Beit Dagan native made a statement against Atlanta, but can he keep this level of play up in the NBA?

  • NBA rumors: Celtics among teams to show interest in Lauri Markkanen

    With Lauri Markkanen's future in Chicago uncertain, could the Celtics become a potential landing spot for the Bulls free agent forward?

  • Doncic set to sign $207M extension in Slovenian celebration

    DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic is set to sign a $207 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavericks, who sent an entourage to the Slovenian star's home country to finish off the biggest contract in franchise history. Agent Bill Duffy told ESPN and The Dallas Morning News on Monday that Doncic and the Mavericks had agreed to terms. News of Doncic's five-year deal, which will kick in for the 2022-23 season, came as the Mavericks re-signed his most reliable scoring partner in the backcourt, shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr., to a $75 million, four-year contract.

  • How Julius Randle's extension impacts Knicks, Damian Lillard update | Inside Out | SportsNite

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley alongside Chris Williamson discuss what Julius Randle's 4-year extension with the Knicks signifies for the franchise and also give an update on Damian Lillard's situation in Portland. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp