Goran Dragic with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Montoya, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion who will make his return to the race on Sunday for the first time since 2017, will pilot the third Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet to team up with full-time drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist. The 45-year-old Montoya, no stranger to McLaren Racing as he raced for the team in Formula One in 2005 and 2006, has loads of experience, is intensely competitive and comfortable offering feedback that O'Ward and Rosenqvist were unable to articulate.
Luka Doncic is entering the consciousness of certainties we’ll expect in postseasons to come, following yet another demolition of the favored Los Angeles Clippers.
After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.
Just days after winning the LFA title, Gregory Rodrigues has gotten the UFC call.
With Nate Landwehr off UFC Fight Night 189, a promotional newcomer steps in to fight "Mr. Finland."
The good thing about cardboard cutouts: At least you don't have to worry about them spitting on a player, or dumping a box of popcorn on his head, or breaking into a brawl that leaves a toddler in tears. As fans begin filling the stands again, we find ourselves longing for all those empty seats that marked the grimmest days of the pandemic. Emerging from a year of death and misery, we should be celebrating the return of fans to ballparks, stadiums and arenas that seemed so cold and barren when the only cheers were being piped in.
Evan Fournier (Boston Celtics) with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 05/25/2021
With his third victory of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, John Hunter Nemechek reaffirmed Kyle Busch Motorsports‘ mastery of 1.5-mile intermediate tracks Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. RELATED: Official results | Charlotte weekend schedule Nemechek held off Sunoco rookie Carson Hocevar over a closing 10-lap green-flag run after a violent crash at […]
Pulisic has proven himself as starter and sub with an assist versus Atleti and a goal and assist over two legs versus Real Madrid, only one of those a start
Jimmy Smith is making the jump from analyst to play-by-play voice – but it won't be in MMA.
Donovan Mitchell returned to lead a balanced attack that overpowered a career-best, 47-point performance by Ja Morant and allowed the Utah Jazz to even their Western Conference playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies with a 141-129 victory on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. Mitchell, who finished with a team-high 25 points, bombed in five 3-pointers in 10 tries. Teammates Mike Conley and Joe Ingles buried three apiece as the top-seeded Jazz, who led the NBA in the regular season in both most 3-pointers made and fewest allowed, dominated the eighth-seeded Grizzlies from beyond the arc to offset an upset loss in the series opener.
Here are the full schedule, TV and stream information for watching the 105th Indy 500 on May 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Brentford have been promoted to the Premier League for the first time in their history, as they won the Championship playoffs.
Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum joined ESPN's Rachel Nichols on "The Jump" and responded to Kyrie Irving's comments about racism in Boston.
Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' ongoing drama with the Green Bay Packers.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers did not like Devin Booker shoving Dennis Schroder in mid-air in Game 3.
Jorge Masvidal's bareknuckle MMA promotion has it's inaugural event headlined by familiar names.
The truck of Trey Hutchens III slowed on the frontstretch after a cut tire and was struck by Johnny Sauter's truck.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and other members of the Warriors join the "pass the phone" challenge on social media.