Gor Mahia 3-2 Western Stima: K'Ogalo survive second-half scare at Kasarani

Gor Mahia survived a second-half onslaught from Western Stima to register a 3-2 win in a Kenyan Premier League (KPL) tie at Moi International Sports Complex on Saturday.

Gor Mahia got their three goals early in the first half as Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna and Nicholas Kipkirui found the back of the net.

Western Stima scored their goals in either half via Baron Oketch and Benson Omalla but their spirited fight-back ultimately came to nothing.

Gor Mahia took the lead in the third minute when Omondi manoeuvred his way past some Western Stima players and planted the ball into the net. The visitors looked shaky and could not stop the champions, who looked a more determinant side from the word go.

Last season's winners added the second one in the 10th minute when Muguna rewarded his teammates' hard work with a sumptuous goal.

Hardly had Western Stima settled in the wake of the second goal when Kipkirui added a third, in the 13th minute, with Gor Mahia threatening to run away with the match.

Western Stima looked a settled side in the last 10 minutes of the first half and were rewarded with a goal from a spot-kick in the 44th minute. Oketch took the penalty and tucked it away from Peter Odhiambo before the sides went for the half-time break.

Western Stima looked a different side in the second half and managed to stop Gor Mahia from launching as many attacks as they did in the previous half.

In the 75th minute, the Powermen scored their second goal through Omalla's effort as they asserted themselves in the game with the Green Army running all over the pitch in an attempt to contain Western Stima's resurgence.

Ultimately the visitors were unable to get the equalising third goal as K'Ogalo extended their lead at the top of the KPL table.

Western Stima XI: Samuel Njau, Vitalis Akumu, Maurice Ojwang, Kennedy Owino, Kelvin Wesonga, Sydney Ochieng, Fidel Origa, Sandro Wankuru, Edwin Omondi, Benson Omalla, Baron Oketch.

Subs: Samuel Abawa, James Ogada, Henry Onyango, Kevin Akongo.

Gor Mahia XI: Peter Odhiambo, Elvis Ronack, Geoffrey Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Michael Apudo, Lawrence Juma, Jackson Owusu, Boniface Omondi, Clifton Miheso, Kenneth Muguna, Nicholas Kipkirui.

Subs: Robert Mapigano, Bernard Ondiek, Joachim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Dickson Ambundo, Juma Balinya.