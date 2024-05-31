Gophers wrestling great Gable Steveson signs with NFL’s Buffalo Bills

Former Gophers wrestling great Gable Steveson has signed with the Buffalo Bills, the NFL team announced Friday.

On the mat, Steveson won an Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in 2021 and two NCAA championships at Minnesota in 2021-22. While at the U, he and head coach P.J. Fleck discussed Steveson joining the football team on a few occasions, but it never panned out.

At 6 foot 1 and 275 pounds, Steveson will attempt to play defensive tackle for the first time at the highest level. Given his raw skills but high level of athleticism, he appears to be a candidate for the practice squad. He signed a standard three-year rookie contract, per ESPN.

“I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football,” Steveson was quoted by ESPN. “I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [GM] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.”

McDermott has a wrestling background, but the Bills were not the only NFL team Steveson visited this spring.

The Apple Valley native decided against returning to NCAA competition to win another wrestling national title nor go for another Olympic gold in Paris this summer. He signed with WWE, but was released in May.