Gophers women will get tested Saturday against a formidable Drake team

GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

1 p.m. vs. Drake at Williams Arena

TV; radio: Streamed on BTN+; 96.7-FM

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: The 6-1 Gophers' average margin of victory is 35.3 points. Drake (5-2), which won at Iowa State, averages 80.3 points per game and scored 90 in a loss to Iowa. The Bulldogs, it seems, try to outscore you. Their opponents average 73.9 points per game, shoot 43% overall and nearly 36% on three-pointers. It will be a challenge for a Gophers team that has held opponents under 35% shooting to contain the Bulldogs' attack. ... Gophers freshman Grace Grocholski's 26 points vs. Norfolk State were the most by a Big Ten freshman this season.

Watch her: Drake is led by guard Katie Dinnebier and forward Grace Berg. Dinnebier is averaging 18.3 points per game while Berg is averaging 17 points and 5.1 rebounds. The Bulldogs have four native Minnesotans on their roster, including senior guard Taylor McAulay (Centennial) who is averaging 11.7 points per game and junior forward Anna Miller (Rochester Mayo, 9.7 points, 7.9 rebounds per game).

Forecast: This will be a step up from the recent past for the Gophers. But if they can contain the Bulldogs defensively, this could be a game where Mara Braun hits her stride with her shot. She and Grocholski, along with Mallory Heyer, could be effective from behind the third-point line.

