Gophers women’s basketball vs. Purdue: The competition toughens

Gophers vs. Purdue: 1 p.m. Sunday at Williams Arena

TV/radio: Streamed on BTN+; 96.7-FM

Pregame reading: Patrick Reusse writes that we've entered a bright era of women's basketball.

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: Finally, the first game of the Big Ten season, another test for the Gophers, who have answered most of them so far. The Boilermakers (6-3) have played a stronger schedule, having lost to UCLA, Florida and Georgia — all Power Five Conference teams — and picked up a quality win against Texas A&M. Purdue has three of its top four and four of its top seven scorers back from last year's team that went 19-11 overall, 9-8 in the Big Ten and qualified for the NCAA tournament. The Gophers (8-1) have won five in a row since losing at home to Connecticut, the most recent a one-sided victory at Kentucky in the team's first road game of the season. The team won't go on the road again until Dec. 30 at Iowa. Purdue has held opponents to 37.2% shooting overall, 31.8% on three-pointers.

Watch her: Fifth-year Boilermakers guard Abbey Ellis leads the team in scoring (14.8). Senior guard Madison Layden and freshman guard Rashunda Jones are tied for second (10.9). All five Gophers starters are averaging 9.9 points (Amaya Battle) or higher, with Mara Braun (19.4) and freshman Grace Grocholski (11.4) leading the way. Braun and Grocholski were a combined 10-for-14 on three-pointers in Wednesday's victory over Kentucky; both went 5-for-7, a career high in makes for both. Braun has made all 29 free throws she's shot this season and 36 in a row dating back to last season, the fourth-longest streak in Big Ten history. The Gophers' 13 made threes vs. Kentucky were a season high.

Forecast: The Gophers have won four of their past six vs. Purdue, including the past two home games. They beat the Boilermakers at Williams Arena in the regular-season finale last spring.

