Gophers women’s basketball lands commitment from Arkansas forward

The Gophers women's basketball team picked up another 2025 commitment when Farmington (Ark.) forward Zoey Bershers announced on social media her intention to play for coach Dawn Plitzuweit at Minnesota.

Entering her senior season, the 6-3 Bershers will be leading a Farmington team looking for a third straight 4A state championship. The versatile forward made more than 66% of her two-point shots and more than 30% on three-pointers for Farmington as a junior.

Bershers is the second 2025 recruit for Plitzuweit. Hartford (Wis.) guard Makena Christian – ranked 45th in the nation by ESPN in the 2025 class – announced her commitment in February.

"Thank you to every single teammate I have gotten a chance to play with!" Bershers said on social media. "You guys have helped me in so many ways and I wouldn't be here without you guys! ... Excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota! Go Gophers!"