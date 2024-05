Gophers’ turnover at receiver continues with Dallas Sims transferring out

The Gophers football team’ revolving door at wide receiver continued spinning on Tuesday.

Dallas Sims, a true freshman from Clearwater, Fla., said he was entering the NCAA transfer portal after only one semester at the U. Sims was an early enrollee at Minnesota for spring semester and went though spring practices.

Sims is the second receiver to enter the portal this week. Emporia State transfer Jaylen Varner exited on Monday, with Georgia transfer Tyler Williams entering on April 23.

During this portal window, the Gophers have had six players exit and five players enter.

