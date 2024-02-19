Gophers turn it on in second half of a 81-70 win over Rutgers

The Gophers men’s basketball team reverted back to being fashionably late on Sunday.

Minnesota’s six previous Big Ten wins this season have come when trailing or tied at the half. And after losing double-digit leads in losses in its previous two games, the U went back to the ill-advised formula — even if they didn’t intend it.

Tied 37-37 at the half, the Gophers came out of the locker room hungry and hot shooting to go on an immediate 11-2 run in a 81-70 victory over Rutgers at Williams Arena.

Minnesota (16-9, 7-7 Big Ten)lacked a sense of urgency in the first half, but it was apparent after the break. That energy helped Minnesota go on a 8-0 run to start the second half, including an alley-oop from Elijah Hawkins to Pharrel Payne.

Rutgers’ full-court press forced three straight turnovers on Minnesota late in the game, and the Scarlet Knights converted on all three giveaways for seven straight points to make it 72-66 with two minutes left.

Minnesota, a five-point favorite, settled down and won the game at the free throw line. Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr. each made four three throws apiece in the final 90 seconds.

Payne and Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi each had big games.

Payne had a career-high 21 points along with 11 rebounds, while Omoruyi had 19 points and eight board. In the tight first half, Payne and Omoruyi each scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead their respective teams.

Payne brought a physical presence in the opening six minutes, with two buckets in the paint, three rebounds and drawing four fouls.

Omoruyi countered with his own stretches of success. Late in the half, Dawson Garcia blocked Omoruyi at the rim, and while Omoruyi lobbied for a foul call, Payne dunked at the other end.

The Gophers trailed 29-22 with six minutes left in the half as Rutgers continually got to the basket for points in the paint. The Scarlet Knights outscored Minnesota 26-16 down low in the first half.

Minnesota managed to shoot only 53 percent from the line in the first half, but attempted 15 total, which was 11 more than Rutgers.

Rutgers (14-11, 6-8) was on a four-game winning streak that coincided with point guard Jeremiah Williams becoming eligible two weeks ago. Williams, who was out for violating the NCAA’s gambling policy while at Iowa State, has led the Scarlet Knights with 14 points per game.

Gophers guard Braeden Carrington and other defenders kept Williams in check with nine points on 2 of 10 shooting.

