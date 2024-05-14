Gophers transforming at QB; A big night for Wolves, Lynx, Twins

In a jam-packed episode, host Michael Rand starts with the NBA. If you wanted the playoffs to be easy, you came to the wrong place. The Wolves vs. Denver series was always destined to go at least six games, and now we will find out what Minnesota is made of in Tuesday's pivotal Game 5. Plus Rand looks ahead to the Lynx opener Tuesday and Twins vs. Yankees.

11:00: The Star Tribune's Randy Johnson joins the show from Georgia, where he is spending some time with Gophers transfer QB Max Brosmer.

29:00: Arena Football's Minnesota Myth lasted just two games, a reminder of how hard it can be to make it in a minor league. On the contrary, the PWHL is doing it the right way — and Minnesota just got its first playoff win on Monday.

