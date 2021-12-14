Gophers' top-rated football recruit has put 'spooky' health condition behind him

Dec. 14—Trey Bixby started to feel weird during a weight-lifting session at St. Edwards High School in Lakewood, Ohio, before his junior season in 2020. He felt bumps on his skin and a tingling pain.

"Whoa, what is this?" Bixby wondered.

The Gophers' top-rated football recruit in the 2022 class decided to fight through it — "pain is a mindset," he said — but it got worse. During one workout, he recalled, his throat started to close.

"It was spooky," said Kyle Goblirsch, Bixby's stepfather.

After multiple doctors visits, Bixby was diagnosed with urticaria, an allergic skin condition. His treatment included monthly shots and strong allergy medication. "Claritin times 10," Goblirsch said.

The treatments made Bixby autoimmune, and with the pandemic, Kyle and Trey's mother Heidi Bixby-Goblirsch, kept Trey out of in-person classes at the private school outside of Cleveland, meaning he was ineligible to play football his junior season.

Kyle, a Prior Lake native, and Trey relocated back to Minnesota, and Trey enrolled at Eden Prairie for his senior year. His condition was improving over last summer, and while he had nearly a calendar year off from physical activity, he was cleared by doctors to play for the Eagles in 2021.

After a standout sophomore season in 2019, the Gophers offered Bixby a scholarship in 2020, and the 16-year-old — then 6 foot 4 and 245 pounds — jumped at the chance to play for the program he grew up rooting for and became the U's first commitment in the 2022 recruiting class.

Through Bixby's health struggles, the Gophers honored their scholarship offer. With a four-star designation, he is the U's highest-rated recruit in this class. He and future teammates can sign national letters of intent starting Wednesday morning.

In the year of inactivity, Bixby grew to 6-5, but his weight fell as low as 195 pounds, and when he made his official visit to Minnesota in June, he was coming off his medication and up to 212 pounds. That's still not a weight befitting of a top defensive line prospect, who the U has penciled in to play 5-technique end or 3-technique tackle.

"I was still looking pretty much skin and bones," Bixby said.

Gobrilish said he kept the U staff in the loop on Bixby's health issues. "Their big thing was trying to understand every step of the way what was going on," he said.

During the official visit, Gobrilish sat down with P.J. Fleck and he recalled the head coach saying, " 'We are here to support you. We are going to stick this out with you.' "

The Gophers consistently have stood by scholarship offers to commits when injuries have occurred post-pledge, but Gobrilish was a Gophers recruiting analyst for seven years at 247sports, so he knows scholarships are sometimes pulled by some programs.

"I'm not naive," Gobrilish said. "I've covered it. I know if he can get back and what that might mean. That, hopefully, from their perspective made it easier to where, 'You don't need to sugarcoat anything with me.' "

Gobrilish said Bixby's diagnosis didn't come quickly, with trips to Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic made more difficult with COVID-19 restrictions.

"Then it became mental-health management, make sure we don't spiral," Gobrilish said. "For him, it was, 'What am I if I'm not a football player?' That was tough for a 16-year-old kid who just committed and you think you're set. He had a great sophomore year, and the next thing you know everything is put on pause."

One exacerbating factor from his condition is how it limited his ability to sweat. His body temperature would spike, forcing him to take more showers or put an ice pack on his body. He wore Under Armour cooling gear to help offset it.

"There was fear of the unknown," Bixby said. "It was, 'I don't know if I am going to be able to live a normal life again or if I'm gong to be able to walk a block or two.' "

Gobrilish relied on Fleck's "Row The Boat" mantra for Bixby to keep an oar in the water and keep moving.

"It was extremely tough," Bixby said. "I got to one of the lowest points mentally I have probably ever been at. It was hard to keep rowing and get through that, but I eventually did. I'm just happy that I was able to."

Bixby was cleared to play in Eden Praire's third game of the season, against Lakeville South, the eventual Class 6A state champion. Eden Prairie coach Mike Grant went into the year without much expectation for Bixby to play this season, so this development was a boost.

Bixby was back up to 240 pounds, but it wasn't as much muscle as he would have liked. He had only four practices before his debut, and in the game, he made a few tackles. But he was rolled up on and injured his ankle in the first half, putting him back on the sideline and in a protective boot for weeks.

"I realized I would be fine ... I would be able to get though this; I had been through something that was 10 times worse," Bixby said.

The injury, however, didn't keep him away from the Eagles.

"He was very committed to our team and was at every practice and was helping the coaches when he couldn't practice," Grant said. "He was the biggest cheerleader on the sideline. He didn't have an investment at Eden Prairie, it wasn't like he grew up with us. He couldn't have been a better young man, so I can certainly understand why Minnesota offered him."

Bixby returned later in the season but wasn't a routine three-down player. He started to play more like his old self in the playoff game against Farmington, contributing a few tackles for lost yards and forced a fumble to help seal the win.

Grant had watched his film from St. Edwards as a sophomore and knew what kind of player he could be. Bixby's biological father Christopher Moore attended St. Thomas Academy and played defensive end at Duke in the mid-2000s.

"(Trey) was a beast, a big physical kid," Grant said. "... I know he has all the size and range and technique. When he gets healthy, he is going to be a great football player."

Bixby has not had any symptoms for months, off the medication since last summer, and has changed his diet.

Bixby loves Thanksgiving, but he started a meal plan the day before. "I tried to temp him (with food) and he didn't budge," Gobrilish said. "He stayed on his diet and I was like, 'Wow, you really mean this.' "

Part of the reason Bixby moved back to Minnesota was to graduate at the end of 2021, something that wouldn't have been possible in Ohio's system. But he won't enroll at the U in January and instead will focus on building his body back up (somewhere in the 240-260-pound range) and will join the program with the rest of the true freshmen in June.

"It's going to be a big sense of relief, obviously," Bixby said of signing day. "I've been waiting for it for a while, and it's nice to know it is finally around the corner."