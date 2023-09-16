Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to play against North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Gophers football team has positive injury news going into Saturday’s game against North Carolina. Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford was not listed on the U’s availability report shared by the Big Ten roughly two hours before kickoff at Kenan Stadium.

An important piece to Minnesota’s run and pass games, Spann-Ford took a big hit in the fourth quarter of the 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan last week, went to the injury tent for more than 20 minutes and didn’t return to the game. His issue has not been disclosed.

Linebacker Cody Lindenberg has been upgraded from “out” to “questionable” against the Tar Heels. The all-Big Ten caliber player missed the first two games of the season with a leg injury.

Receiver Chris Autman-Bell (knee) was listed as questionable for a third straight game. He played one snap in the 13-10 win over Nebraska on Aug. 31 and didn’t take the field against Eastern Michigan.

Running back Bryce Williams will miss a second straight game for an undisclosed reason. When he missed the Eastern Michigan game at Huntington Bank Stadium a week ago, true freshman tailback Darius Taylor had a breakout game with 33 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown and won Big Ten freshman of the week.

The following players are missing their third straight games: defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies, defensive back Craig McDonald and linebackers Derick LeCaptain and Jack Tinnen.

These players came off the list: Defensive end Hayden Schwartz, linebacker Lucas Finnessy and offensive lineman Jackson Ruschmeyer.

