Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 105-97 loss

The Gophers and Illini played a high-octane game Wednesday, fueled by hot shooting on both ends, but Minnesota ran out of gas late in a 105-97 loss at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Coming off their season-low 55-point performance against Nebraska, Minnesota put up one of its highest totals of the season.

Both teams shot over 60 percent from the field and exchanged the lead 20 times, but No. 13 Illinois (21-7, 12-5) didn’t trail in the final 14 minutes.

Illinois big man Dain Dainja, who is listed at 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, was a force at times down low. He stole a rebound from Parker Fox, scored and puffed up his chest to Dawson Garica.

Later Dainja, who attended Park Center High School, hit a hook shot over Pharrel Payne, and Payne threw up his hands in disbelief.

Garcia led the Gopher with 29 points, Cam Christie had 23 while all five starters were in double figures.

“Give them a lot of credit,” Illini coach Brad Underwood said on Big Ten Network. “Christie, I mean, that dude is terrific. They busted us in the first half, but then I felt like we wore them down a little bit in the second half.”

Terrance Shannon, who is second in the Big Ten at 21.6 points per game, had 29 points for the Illini.

The Gophers (17-11, 8-9 Big Ten) are 3-29 in Champaign since 1979 and have lost six straight to the Illini.

Minnesota fell to 1-6 in Quad 1 games.

In the first half, both teams shot better than 53 percent from the field and exchanged the lead 14 times. The Illini were up 48-45 at the break.

Christie’s silky jumpers were falling in the first half. The true freshman from Arlington Hill, Ill., made four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 17 points.

The Gophers started stronger coming out of their meek performance in a 73-55 blowout loss to Nebraska on Sunday.

Compared to the Cornhuskers game, Gophers coach Ben Johnson liked what he saw early Wednesday, telling the Big Ten Network midway through the first half that it was “like night and day.” He saw toughness, energy, attention to detail and an aggressive mindset.

