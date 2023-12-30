Gophers share the wealth, beat Maine 80-62 to wrap nonconference season

No team in the Big Ten shares the ball better so far this college basketball season than Ben Johnson's Gophers, but that wasn't the mindset early in Friday's game against Maine.

The priority was trying to get leading scorer Dawson Garcia comfortable in his return after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. The Big Ten season resumes next week.

Garcia got several early touches, but it was quickly back to what the Gophers did best when their top player was sidelined – spreading the ball around. They finished with five players in double figures and 23 assists in an 80-62 victory against Maine at Williams Arena.

In their final nonconference game, the Gophers (10-3) kept the momentum going after an eight-day break by picking up their fifth straight win entering next Thursday's matchup at Michigan.

The last time the Gophers played against a Big Ten opponent was when Garcia had a career-high 36 points in a Dec. 3 loss at Ohio State, but they're now a much more balanced scoring team.

Garcia, who averaged 18.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, finished with 12 points and six rebounds in his first game since suffering a left ankle sprain while playing just seven minutes in a Dec. 6 win vs. Nebraska.

The Gophers were led by Mike Mitchell Jr. had 12 of his 18 points in the first half on 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc. Elijah Hawkins finished with 12 points and 10 assists. Pharrel Payne scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half, to go with eight rebounds.

Maine (8-7) got within 43-38 in the second half after an 8-0 run, but Payne went to work in the paint. The 6-9 sophomore gained confidence starting three games with Garcia sidelined, so he was ready to carry the scoring load when called upon off the bench Friday.

Payne powered his way to three straight baskets on the undersized Black Bears, including Garcia looking for his talented young teammate off the double team. That was a glimpse of a frontcourt tandem that could help the Gophers compete in the Big Ten.

Minnesota's 22-9 run was aided by back-to-back three-pointers from Cam Christie and an Isaiah Ihnen dunk that made it 65-47 with just under 18 minutes to play.

Maine had one last rally to pull within a 10-point deficit, but Mitchell nailed his fifth three-pointer with 13:41 to play to get his team back on track.

The Gophers opened Friday with no assists on their first four field goals, but their next 12 baskets were assisted on entering halftime with a 13-point advantage. They shot 8-for-14 from three in the first half, but Johnson called the final play of the half to get Garcia his first basket.

Johnson relied on different players offensively with Garcia injured. That resulted in Hawkins leading the nation with 7.6 assists and his team lead the Big Ten with 19.9 assists entering Friday, including Hawkins' program-high 17 assists and his team's season-high 31 assists in a win vs. IUPUI.

Hawkins and Mitchell, the two transfer guards, probably made the biggest strides with Garcia out. Mitchell, who is shooting 14-for-24 from three in his last four games, had his fifth straight double figure scoring game Friday. Hawkins also recorded double digits in assists for the fourth time in five games.