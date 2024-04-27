Gophers safety Tyler Nubin selected by New York Giants in second round

Tyler Nubin kept the Gophers football program’s string of recent NFL Draft successes going on Friday night. The U safety from St. Charles, Ill., was selected 47th overall in the second round by the New York Giants.

Nubin extends a streak of five straight drafts for the Gophers with a first- or second-round selection dating to 2020. The previous streak was during World War II in 1941-45.

Nubin is also the 10th Gopher defensive back selected since 2014 and joins 2023 second-round pick, center John Michael Schmitz, in New York. Carter Coughlin, a seventh round pick in 2020, also remains with the Giants.

Nubin was the second-highest graded safety (89.2) in the nation in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. The analytics site said his coverage grade was 90.1, with only six receptions allowed in 20 targets.

Nubin set the Gophers’ career interception record with 13 picks in 55 career games since 2020. His 24 pass break-ups ranked eight in program history.

