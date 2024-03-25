Gophers roster analysis: Decisions by two key players loom largest

Ben Johnson didn't recognize the Gophers men's basketball team that ended the season in Sunday's loss at Indiana State in the NIT second round.

The third-year coach made a 10-win improvement from last season and finished ninth in the Big Ten, but the Gophers (19-15) were not healthy and appeared worn down to finish the year.

Johnson thought the roster, with key returners and impact newcomers, was good enough to make the NCAA tournament this season and finish in the upper half of the Big Ten.

The Gophers fell short of those goals, especially after five losses in the last six league conference games, including in the Big Ten tournament at Target Center. A win in the NIT at Butler was a glimpse of the U's talent, but not everyone is committed to return yet.

"The biggest thing is getting back to meet with the guys and starting with what the development plan looks like," Johnson said. "Hopefully we're able to retain and have a lot of the core group guys back. Then it comes what do we do in the spring and summer to take that next step."

Here's a look at the Gophers roster heading into the offseason. They'll surely be watching what happens in the transfer portal this spring.

Likely returning starters

Elijah Hawkins 5-11 junior (Washington, D.C.)

Former Howard point guard injured his hip against Indiana State, but he led the Big Ten and ranked second nationally in assists (7.5) and set a school record with 247 assists in a season (most in the Big Ten since 2018-19).

Mike Mitchell 6-2 junior (San Jose, Calif.)

After coming off the bench to open the season, the Pepperdine transfer started the last 23 games and averaged 10.2 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 40% from three-point range.

Pharrel Payne 6-9 sophomore (Cottage Grove)

Led Gophers in blocks (44) for the second straight season and improved his scoring (10.0), rebounding (6.0) and minutes (23.4) per game from his freshman year.

Undecided starters

Cameron Christie 6-6 freshman (Arlington Heights, Ill.)

First Gophers all-league freshman since Amir Coffey in 2017. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and shot 39.1% from three. He's considering testing the NBA, with his name listed as a 2024 draft prospect.

Dawson Garcia 6-11 junior (Savage)

First player to lead the Gophers in scoring (17.6) and rebounding (6.7) in back-to-back seasons since Randy Breuer in 1982. Was named All-Big Ten second team. He's also contemplating NBA draft process.

Likely returning reserves

Kadyn Betts 6-9 redshirt freshman (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Former four-star recruit has potential with his length and shooting ability. His biggest contribution came as arguably the Gophers' top scout team performer this season.

Braeden Carrington 6-4 sophomore (Brooklyn Park)

Ex-Minnesota Mr. Basketball took time away from the team to work on his mental health in December. He returned to average 4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and took a role as top perimeter defender.

Isaiah Ihnen 6-9 junior (Boeblingen, Germany)

Also missed two years with knee injuries, but he wasn't able to crack main rotation in Big Ten play. Had career-high 20 points on 5-for-5 threes in second game vs. Texas San Antonio.

Reserves, back or not?

Parker Fox 6-8 senior (Mahtomedi)

Missed back-to-back seasons with knee injuries, but Fox was a sixth man and emotional leader. Ranked second in team history with 68.3% on field goals in a season. Has a seventh year of eligibility.

Joshua Ola-Joseph 6-7 sophomore (Brooklyn Park)

Started 42 straight games dating back to last season, but Ola-Joseph's playing time took a nosedive going to the bench in late January. He averaged just 5.4 minutes in his last nine games.

Kris Keinys 6-8 freshman (Klaipeda, Lithuania)

Joined the Gophers after missing summer practice. The athletic Keinys played in five games but didn't see action during the Big Ten season.

Graduating

Jack Wilson 6-11 center (Montara, Calif.)

Washington State graduate transfer played in seven games. Wilson is interested in joining the Gophers staff as an assistant strength and conditioning coach next season.

Jackson Purcell 6-5 guard (Apple Valley)

After earning a scholarship last season, Purcell is getting his bachelor's degree and hoping to join the staff as a graduate assistant next season.

Will Ramberg 6-5 forward (Grand Marais, Minn.)

After being on scholarship and averaging 12 minutes in 16 games in the 2022-23 season, he played in two games as a walk-on this past season.

Incoming recruits

Isaac Asuma 6-2 (Cherry, Minn.)

Four-star recruit and top 10 point guard in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports.com. A Minnesota Mr. Basketball finalist led his Cherry team to its first ever Class 1A state title at Williams Arena.

Grayson Grove 6-9 (Alexandria, Minn.)

Earned Class 3A all-tournament team honors after Alexandria finished fourth in the state. Had 26 points and 15 rebounds in a state quarterfinal game in front of Gophers coaches at the Barn.

Walk-on

Erick Reader 6-8 freshman (Woodbury)

Former New Life Academy standout played in two games, which included scoring a basket for Hawkins' single-game team record 17th assist in a Dec. 12 win against IUPUI.