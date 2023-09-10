Gophers rely on ground game to run over Eastern Michigan, 25-6, in nonconference win

The Gophers’ offense threw more passes in the season-opening win over Nebraska than in any other game of head coach P.J. Fleck’s seven-year tenure.

They balanced it out against Eastern Michigan at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday night.

After Athan Kaliakmanis threw 44 passes in the comeback win over the Cornhuskers — the most since Mitch Leidner in 2015 — Minnesota ran the ball 56 times Saturday for 296 yards and two touchdowns in a 25-6 win.

True freshman tailback Darius Taylor made the most of the expanded opportunity given with Bryce Williams’ injury. Taylor finished with 33 carries, 193 yards and a touchdown.

Gophers starting tailback Sean Tyler had 17 carries for 93 yards before Taylor took over in the second half. Tyler, after grinding out for 41 yards on 10 caries against Nebraska, produced 69 yards in the first quarter. The Western Michigan transfer had rushed for more than 52 yards in three Mid-American Conference games against Eastern Michigan.

The Gophers (2-0) were a 20-point favorite and dominated their Mid-American Conference foe in the third quarter, outgaining them 120-11 and outscoring them 10-0. It continued in the fourth quarter.

Kaliakmanis attempted only 15 passes, completing 10 for 117 yards. But one of his top targets, Brevyn Spann-Ford, spent more than 20 minutes in the injury tent after suffering big hit late in the game.

Eastern Michigan (1-1), which upset Arizona State last year, had a punt blocked by Eli Mau that went out of the back of the end zone for a safety. It was the U’s first blocked punt since 2020.

Minnesota should have scored much more; four drives that reached the end zone but ended without touchdowns.

The Gophers’ offense improved throughout the first half, but for a second straight game they had only three series before the break.

On the opening drive Saturday, the U got inside Eastern Michigan’s 5. The U went for it on fourth-and-1, but Kaliakmanis ran a naked boot and was stopped for a loss.

On the second drive, the U stalled again in the red zone, but Dragan Kesich made a 24-yard chip shot.

One the third drive, Taylor capped a 93-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. It served as his first career collegiate touchdown.

Eastern Michigan also improved as the half progressed. It punted on the first two drives and finished its later two drives with field goals for a 10-6 deficit.

