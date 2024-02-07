Gophers react after 59-56 win over Michigan State
Gophers coach Ben Johnson, guard Cam Christie and forward Parker Fox react after a 59-56 win over Michigan State on Tuesday at Williams Arena to improve to 15-7 on the season.
Gophers coach Ben Johnson, guard Cam Christie and forward Parker Fox react after a 59-56 win over Michigan State on Tuesday at Williams Arena to improve to 15-7 on the season.
Big audiences are the norm for Clark and Iowa this season.
Minter announced his departure Tuesday on social media.
The Oilers' win streak is over, but their turnaround sure isn't.
ESPN, Fox Sports, TNT and so many more networks will be available on the same streaming service.
While the get-in seats in Las Vegas are trending toward record highs, what about the average ticket price and secondary market?
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Charles McDonald is on site in Las Vegas at radio row and joined by Le Betard Show contributor Jessica Smetana to discuss the pandemonium around Vegas in preparation for the Super Bowl. The duo start with a little Formula 1 talk, as Jessica tries to put in NFL terms Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari next season. The duo also go back and forth on their Vegas experience so far and what it's like to have a Super Bowl in Sin City. The Washington Commanders have been all over the news for various reasons over the past week, including hiring OC Kliff Kingsbury. The duo discuss that fit with new head coach Dan Quinn, the Ben Johnson revenge tour, whether or not we already distrust the new ownership in Washington and more. Charles and Jessica also hit on their favorite teams, as Jessica enlightens us on what the Las Vegas Raiders are getting in new OC Luke Getsy, and Charles gives insight on the Pittsburgh Steelers getting Arthur Smith. Later, Charles asks an question he's been pondering: is Kyle Shanahan following Andy Reid's career arc? He is currently known for being consistently good but unable to get over the hump and win the big one, just like Andy Reid when he first started. This brings up, once again, the Atlanta Falcons' heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. The two hosts continue their Super Bowl analysis, including predicting the winner, before finishing off the show by guessing who the surprise guest at the Super Bowl halftime show will be alongside Usher.
McAdoo was last in the NFL serving as the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2022.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
The Warriors have 48 hours until Thursday's trade deadline to decide who they want to be this season — and moving forward.
If you don't know, now you know.
Fred Zinkie offers a first base primer for 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, revealing his top options and some potential breakout candidates.
Which star will help swing the Super Bowl in his team's favor?
In today's edition: The end of amateurism, Brazil's NFL debut, the NBA's creepiest mascot, finishing first by finishing last, and more.
The rookie big men are joined by two newcomers in Yahoo Sports' updated top 10 rankings.
Commissioner Roger Goodell dropped some big news during his State of the League address in Las Vegas on Monday.
Goodell called maintaining the integrity of the sport as it leans into the betting space "our No. 1 objective" during his annual State of the League address.
Shane Bowen spent the last three seasons as the Titans’ defensive coordinator.
Jones has spent her entire seven-year career with the Sun, while Bonner is a 15-year veteran.
The Iowa star is on a heater as of late, and it could mean she'll break the all-time scoring record on the day of the Super Bowl.