Gophers push second-ranked Purdue but fall 84-76

The pain was profound in the Gophers men’s basketball team’s loss to Iowa on Sunday.

Come Thursday, similar ingredients went into Minnesota’s 84-76 loss to No. 2 Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

The Gophers’ hot 3-point shooting helped them stake a 43-35 halftime lead, but foul trouble added up and the U couldn’t keep up in the second half. That was familiar to the Hawkeyes game.

The Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) were 16.5-point underdog, but pushed the Big Ten leaders in Purdue (23-2, 12-2). The Hawkeyes game, however, will keep stinging because the U lost a 20-point lead and Iowa are not near the Boilermakers’ level.

“I thought we took a step from Iowa,” head coach Ben Johnson said on the KFAN postgame show. “In this league, you almost have to be perfect on the road. Again, you are playing the No. 2 team in the country and they are the No. 2 team in the country of reason. I thought our guys did take a step though. But there is one more to be made. You take that next step, I think the result is a win.”

Purdue went on a 15-1 run midway through second half and didn’t let it go to improve to 13-0 at home this season.

The Boilermakers live at free throw line this season, with the conference’s highest free throw rate in a decade, and on Thursday doubled up Minnesota at the stripe (32 to 16 attempts). They made seven more than the Gophers.

Zach Edey, the reigning Naismith Player of the Year, finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds.

Gophers center Pharrel Payne battled foul trouble from the first minute of the game and fouled out with one minute left. He made the 7-foot-4 Edey work for his offensive output.

Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 24 points. Garcia missed the end of the Iowa loss with a lower-body injury, but returned Thursday. He exited with his fifth foul with 28 seconds left.

The Gophers trailed 7-0 and 16-5 within the first five minutes of the game, but finished the half on a 21-5 run to take a lead at the half.

Edey picked up his second foul and went to the bench with a 16-10 lead and 13 minutes left in the half. That six-point lead remained, 25-19, when Edey returned five minutes of game time expired. Minnesota got back into the game primarily with him on the floor.

Minnesota shot 67% from 3-point range (9 of 16), with Mike Mitchell making four treys and Cam Christie hit three.

The U committed only one turnover in the first half, while they forced Purdue into seven turnovers and scored 12 points off the giveaways.

The primary concern for the U in the first half was foul trouble: Garcia had three, while Parker Fox and Pharrel Payne each had two.

Minnesota was in a similarly strong position Sunday at Iowa, but let a 20-point second-half lead slip away in a 90-85 road loss.