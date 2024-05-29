Gophers promote Matt Higgins to women's golf head coach

The Gophers promoted Matt Higgins to head coach of its women's golf program.

Higgins, a Gophers assistant coach since 2021, follows Rhyll Brinsmead as Gophers coach. Earlier this month, Brinsmead announced she was retiring after 21 years in coaching to spend more time with her family.

Higgins, from Forest Lake, coached the men's and women's golf programs at Concordia (St. Paul) for 14 years and was a two-time NSIC Women's Golf Coach of the Year. He started the women's program there in 2001-02 as a club team and the Golden Bears started competing at Division II in 2002-03.

"The continued investment and support from alumni, parents, donors and the golf community, along with the foundation that has been built, makes me excited about the future," Higgins said in a statement. "… This is a dream come true and there is nowhere else I'd rather be."

Higgins also previously served as the coach at Montana and Regis. Between those jobs, he served as the executive director of admissions and assistant athletics director for compliance at Upper Iowa.

• Farmington's Eli Green was among four transfers to Iowa State announced by Cyclones football coach Matt Campbell. Last season as a sophomore at North Dakota State, Green had a team-leading 1,197 all-purpose yards, including 877 receiving on 45 receptions.