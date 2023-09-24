Gophers pick up pieces after allowing biggest comeback in P.J. Fleck era

P.J. Fleck lightly crumpled up a stat sheet and gently tossed it in a gray trash can inside Ryan Field after the Gophers’ colossal cave-in at Northwestern on Saturday.

A spike into the bin might have been more fitting after the 37-34 overtime loss.

That same box score flattened out didn’t reveal the true depths of the defeat. Fleck had built a 40-2 record when leading after three quarters, but on Saturday his team allowed a third loss in what became the largest fourth-quarter comeback of his U career. And it came against a Wildcats team projected to finish last in the Big Ten West.

The Gophers had given up a 17-point lead to Maryland in the awkward pandemic year of 2020, and Fleck’s flawed first team in 2017 gave up a one-point lead on the road at Purdue. That was the precedent.

This enters a new subcategory.

Minnesota needed this September victory before it hits the truly daunting part of its schedule — Northwestern was supposed to be a win, especially amid a recent downturn seemingly exacerbated by Pat Fitzgerald’s firing in July.

On Saturday, Minnesota could have held a modest achievement of becoming the only Big Ten West team to be 2-0 in league play through four weeks. Instead, the Gophers are 1-1 and left wondering.

“This is one that stings — have had a few of these in the last seven years,” Fleck said. “… These are the ones that you come together most; you have to. That’s what I told (the players). Obviously, we are very disappointed. That is a very disappointed locker room. That is what brings teams together. This is the adversity.”

The adversity really begins with Michigan and Iowa in October, and then Ohio State and Wisconsin in late November.

Every other supposedly favorable matchup on the schedule now finds itself thrown into question. This might be described as the Bowling Green syndrome — where symptoms of doubt can reoccur.

When Fleck suffered the worst loss of his tenure — 14-10 to Bowling Green in 2021 — that 31-point road underdog come to Minneapolis and actually carried that margin into the fourth quarter. No comeback necessary.

Danny Striggow of Orono played on special teams against Bowling Green that September day, and he recalled it Saturday after leading Minnesota with a team-high 10 tackles and one sack.

“These losses are going to teach us a lot, especially this one,” Striggow said. “But as (defensive coordinator Joe) Rossi said afterwards, this is the time that we just got to put our head down. We know we have to be better. Now just be able to go out there and do it.”

Northwestern killed off the Gophers in a death by what might have felt like a thousand cuts. They are painful, plentiful and not placated by the offense and special teams contributions.

Northwestern’s offense stacked up 13 plays spanning at least 10 yards. They took advantage of U’s special teams blunder and a defensive penalty.

It was uncomplimentary football as well, as the U offense went 0 for 6 on third down in the second half, including throws short of the sticks on two conversion occasions.

Fleck’s offense went for it on fourth down in the third quarter. Darius Taylor produced a 43-yard touchdown run to make it 31-10.

But facing a fourth-and-3 from the Northwestern 38 with less than three minutes left, Fleck opted to punt as freshman phenom Taylor was out injured. The Gophers’ coverage unit couldn’t down it inside the 5, and Northwestern went on an 80-yard drive to tie the game.

Overtime include a missed connection between Athan Kaliakmanis and Brevyn Spann-Ford on third down, and Fleck decided to kick a 20-yard field goal instead of attempt a fourth-and-goal from the 2 on the first possession.

That led to the final (and fatal) coverage issue from Rossi’s defense, a tight end throwback for a 25-yard touchdown. Northwestern totaled nearly 500 total yards, more than 200 above its per-game average this season.

The Northwestern loss might feel like Bowling Green, but after Minnesota lost that nonconference game two years ago, it went on to win four straight Big Ten games and finished 9-4 on the year.

This year’s race for the final Big Ten West champion might over for Minnesota before it truly beings, but Gophers players tried to pick each other up Saturday in Evanston, Ill. When Kaliakmanis finished at the interview podium, he made way for defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding.

They shared a quick hug, “I love you, bro” messages. They tried to pick up the pieces, without going through the trash.

“We got to focus on right now,” Logan-Redding said.

