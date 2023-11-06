Gophers P.J. Fleck talks Purdue after Illinois loss
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck talked with reporters on Monday about moving on from the loss to Illinois and traveling to Purdue on Saturday.
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck talked with reporters on Monday about moving on from the loss to Illinois and traveling to Purdue on Saturday.
A Purdue investigation found that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to six Purdue home games.
Opening night in men's college basketball lacked any buzz until an unheralded program from the Sun Belt Conference delivered a stunning upset.
Bronny James experienced cardiac arrest earlier this summer during a basketball workout with USC.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 10.
Anthony Davis took a shot to the hip while trying to drive early on Monday night, and eventually left the game early in Miami.
The Jets had an ugly performance on Monday night.
The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
How Purdue responds to becoming the second No. 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed is one of college basketball's most intriguing storylines.
Murray's been sidelined with a torn ACL.
With the Champions League group stage entering its final month of existence, there likely won’t be anymore head-to-head matchups with the import of Tuesday’s in Dortmund and Milan.
The character that Caleb Williams represented in the emotion he showed after losing to Washington suggests he has far more to give than just throwing touchdown passes.
The Ohio State head coach and his family have received threats, according to sources, due to speculation around their involvement in sparking the Michigan investigation.
The NBA All-Star Game is returning to the Bay Area in 2025.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.
It's a tough bye week with some of the NFL's best teams on break. Andy Behrens has a list of adds to help fill holes on your roster.
Russ Bengtson, author of A History of Basketball in Fifteen Sneakers, joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about some of the most famous basketball sneakers, why sneaker promotion has changed so dramatically, and what sneakers fans should be buying today.
The Giants' season is only going to get harder over the final eight games.
One key area may be holding Tua Tagovailoa and Miami back in games against teams regarded as among the NFL's best. You know, the teams they'll need to beat if they want to win the Super Bowl.
The Mets have a new manager, and it's not the guy everyone has been talking about for the past few months.