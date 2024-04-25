Gophers offensive lineman Logan Purcell enters NCAA transfer portal
Annandale, Minn., offensive lineman Logan Purcell has decided to leave the Gophers football program and enter the NCAA transfer portal, he said Thursday.
Purcell, a 6-foot-7 and 300-pound tackle, played in one game during the 2022 season, but none last season, and was not among the two-deep coming out of spring practices that finished Tuesday.
The redshirt freshman was in his third year at Minnesota and his exit will open up a scholarship for another incoming player.
Five players have left P.J. Fleck’s program this month, three of them offensive linemen. Four outside players have joined the U via the portal in that time frame.
Transfer portal tracker
Incoming: WR Tyler Williams (Georgia); QB Dylan Wittke (Virginia Tech); DE Adam Kissayi (Clemson); DE Jaxon Howard (LSU),
Outgoing players (New school)
Outgoing: OL Logan Purcell; CB Victor Pless; OL Cade McConnell (Vanderbilt); OL De’Eric Mister; CB Tariq Watson.
